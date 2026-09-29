Washington Put More on Amik Robertson Against Seattle — Commanders Daily

After a sluggish start to the season, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones challenged his unit to force takeaways. Amik Robertson delivered in a huge way against the Seahawks. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders' defensive unit entered Week 3 looking for a spark, something to light the fire that defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has instilled in those men since the offseason program began. Before the game, Jones was focused on them taking the next step: "The most glaring thing that [we] would love to see is just takeaways...guys are constantly attacking the ball, and that's where I think we need to grow and continue to progress that way so we can get the ball off these guys and get our offense some extra possessions."



Jones went on, "Meek had a couple of good shots out in the perimeter on the ball. So you just got to keep going at it. Got to keep just chopping wood, and eventually the tree will fall." On Sunday, Amik Robertson did just that, playing 65 of 67 snaps while recording six tackles, four passes defensed, forcing the Jadarian Price fumble that Tim Settle recovered and led to Washington's first score a few plays later. Jones told them to keep chopping; Robertson was the guy who finally knocked the tree down.



To be clear, Robertson has done well all season; his six PBUs (pass breakups) rank first overall among qualifying corners through Week 3. Pro Football Focus has him ranked third in several categories, including an 88.5 overall grade, an 89.3 coverage grade, and an 85.6 run defense grade. His six passes defensed are already half of what he had in all of 2025.

Amik Robertson was LOCKDOWN today. Best CB performance I’ve seen in years #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/EnyTajBUjB — brady (@burgermanders) September 27, 2026

Commanders HC Dan Quinn has fallen in love with Robertson's competitive spirit: "I like the competitive nature that he brings to our team," Quinn said. "He is one of those guys that is down for the fight, and if you're going up against it, he'd be one to pick to stand next to you."



Washington's secondary still has plenty to clean up, and one game doesn't erase those concerns. But three weeks into the season, Robertson is becoming one of the pieces Jones doesn't have to worry about. Washington needed someone to start making those takeaway opportunities count, and against Seattle, Robertson finally did.

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