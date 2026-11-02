Commanders Make Final Call on Treylon Burks, John Bates for Eagles Rematch

The Washington Commanders will have Treylon Burks and John Bates available for Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both entered the weekend questionable, with Burks dealing with a foot injury and Bates a shoulder issue.



That gives Jayden Daniels two receiving options in an offense already without Terry McLaurin, although Washington will still be missing both starting defensive tackles. Daron Payne (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) are inactive for tonight’s Week 8 rematch.



Here are the full inactive lists for both teams:

Commanders Inactives

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Emergency 3rd QB)

CB Fabian Moreau

CB Isaac Yiadom

G Tanoa Togiai

DT Daron Payne

DT Javon Kinlaw

Marcus Mariota is available to back up Daniels after missing the San Francisco game with a knee injury. Charles Omenihu is also active after sitting out that game, giving Washington another option on the defensive line.



Jer’Zhan Newton remains on injured reserve after being downgraded to out Saturday. Washington elevated Byron Cowart from the practice squad to help an interior rotation that includes Tim Settle Jr. and Shy Tuttle.

WR DeVonta Smith

LB Jihaad Campbell

WR Dontayvion Wicks

CB Jonathan Jones

C/G Jake Majors

WR Britain Covey

Philadelphia gets edge rusher Nolan Smith back, although it will be without receivers DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Britain Covey. Saquon Barkley is active after dealing with hamstring and back injuries during the week.

The Commanders and Eagles kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium.



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