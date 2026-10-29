Washington reportedly adds former SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard as Philadelphia deals with more injuries ahead of Sunday's NFC East matchup. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders signed Van Jefferson from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, filling the spot opened by Terry McLaurin’s move to injured reserve. McLaurin was already out for the season following his knee injury against San Francisco. Washington also officially confirmed Kyle Kennard’s addition to the practice squad after his signing was reported Tuesday.



Dan Quinn also had an update on Laremy Tunsil, although there’s still no return date for Washington’s left tackle. Tunsil is a few weeks away from his next appointment to evaluate how he’s healing. “But his next appointment is just weeks away, not months away,” Quinn said Wednesday. According to Quinn, Tunsil has hit the recovery steps the team expected so far, but Washington should have a better idea of what comes next after that evaluation.



Stefon Diggs was held out of practice Wednesday, although Quinn said he expects him back fully Thursday. Diggs was listed with hand and hamstring issues along with rest on Washington’s first injury report of the week. John Bates (shoulder) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) also didn’t participate, while Treylon Burks (foot) and Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) were limited. Marcus Mariota was a full participant with his knee injury after missing the 49ers game.



Philadelphia’s backfield took another hit Wednesday when the Eagles placed Dameon Pierce on injured reserve. Pierce left Monday’s loss to Dallas injured and will now miss Sunday’s game against Washington. The Eagles signed Jaydon Blue from their practice squad to fill the spot, with Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley already on IR.



Saquon Barkley’s availability is also worth watching. The Eagles held a walkthrough Wednesday, with Barkley (hamstring/back), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) all estimated as nonparticipants. There was some better news elsewhere on the report: Nolan Smith (concussion) was estimated limited, while Dallas Goedert (knee) and Landon Dickerson (pectoral) were estimated full participants as Philadelphia prepares for Sunday Night Football.

Great to see Commanders DT Johnny Newton back at practice today.



The team opened his 21-day window to return. He's been IR with a torn pectoral muscle. pic.twitter.com/rRPJXgNPwJ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 28, 2026

Wednesday's Injury Report | Commanders PR

Commanders News From the Day

The big question heading into this game is what Washington changed or worked on during the bye week, and whether we see any differences on the field. Can Daronte Jones’ defense carry its second-half performance against San Francisco into the Eagles game? That one needs an answer and will likely determine the fate of the 2026 Washington Commanders and how their season ends. The Birds might be wounded, but they have a knack for playing up to Washington no matter the situation.

After Austin Ekeler's first three games back with Washington, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn updated everyone on the running back Wednesday: "Now I think the play time can now increase; he's ready for that." That news couldn't come at a better time, as the team prepares for Philadelphia, already without Jacory Croskey-Merritt for at least the next three games while he's on injured reserve.

The Washington Commanders entered the 2026 season saying they had their center position filled, but they didn't take long to change course when they signed Lucas Patrick on September 16, then turned to him as the starter in Week 3. In his 258 offensive snaps at center, including 169 pass-blocking snaps, he hasn't given up a sack.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen released a trade deadline article amidst the flurry of trade talks and listed the #Commanders as a top fit for four players:



• Titans RB Tony Pollard

• Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

• Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr.

• Saints OG Cesar Ruiz



They… pic.twitter.com/FpMvfPtKb7 — Christian Paolantonio (@CPaolantonio_) October 28, 2026

How do teams position themselves in a huddle?



Using player tracking data, here’s a look at the median position for each player in a huddle for each team’s most common offensive lineup. pic.twitter.com/2MPIaz3aiy — Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) October 27, 2026

Podcasts

The Trade Deadline; A Must-Win Game vs the Eagles | John Keim Report

John spoke with Bram Weinstein, the voice of the Washington Commanders, and talked about the team following its bye week. They discussed plans at the trade deadline, a must-win game Sunday against the Eagles, Bram's new adventure, and more!



Trade Deadline Fits - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin opened with a reaction to Jayden Daniels's serious awareness of the importance of Sunday night's game against the Eagles. He also spent time discussing the NFL's upcoming trade deadline and the Commanders' potential participation before it. ESPN's Bill Barnwell jumped on to talk NFL, NFC East, and more. Bram Weinstein joined Kevin to talk Commanders and his recently launch sports media business.

Tough Road Back For Commanders | Lake Lewis Jr Show

On this episode of The Lake Lewis Jr. Show, Lake breaks down what the Washington Commanders must do to get back in contention in the NFC East race.

Episode 1,441 - Guest: @John_Keim.

- where we are with Dan Quinn & Adam Peters in terms of job security

- bigger issue - talent or coaching?

- why isn't Washington in better shape in Season 3 of AP/DQ?

- Jayden Daniels analysis

- why is the run game so bad?https://t.co/e28PwbHODm — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 28, 2026

Interviews

The Guarantee!



DB Amik Robertson says the Commanders will win this game on Sunday night against the Eagles.



Amik said, "we definitely need to win this game and we will."



I then asked "sounds like a guarantee?"



Amik responded, "it has to be." pic.twitter.com/5nhQN4U7A7 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 28, 2026

We heard a lot about simplifying the offense, Austin Ekeler did a good job explaining it pic.twitter.com/UHmlLUuosI — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 28, 2026

LIVE: QB Jayden Daniels speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/amPBLvExK1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2026

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/P23626Yk4f — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2026

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