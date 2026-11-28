The Washington Commanders head west Sunday for their first meeting with the Arizona Cardinals since a 42-14 win in 2024. Washington is coming off a 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, its second straight victory, and can get back to .500 with another win this week.



The Commanders enter Week 12 with a 4-5-1 record, while Arizona comes in 3-8. Former Washington quarterback Josh Johnson will start for the Cardinals for the second straight week after rookie Carson Beck was ruled out with a back injury. Washington will also be without cornerback Amik Robertson, who is set to miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 12 matchup against the Cardinals.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Cardinals Game Information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: FOX

Washington has won 10 of its 13 meetings against Arizona since the NFL's 2002 divisional realignment.

The Commanders won their last meeting, 42-14, on Sept. 29, 2024, at State Farm Stadium.

Washington enters the game with consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has 87 receptions this season and needs seven more to break the NFL record for tight-end catches through the first 12 games.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

FOX will carry Sunday's game in select television markets, including Washington, D.C., and Phoenix. Fans outside those markets should check their local FOX listings to confirm whether the game will be televised in their area.

Week 12 NFL Viewing Map - FOX Afternoon | 506 Sports

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler

Analyst: Daryl Johnston

Sideline: Allison Williams



In the Washington market, the game will air on FOX 5 DC (WTTG). Viewers in the Phoenix area can watch on FOX 10 (KSAZ).



The game is scheduled for the late-afternoon window, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What we’re wearing for Week 12 pic.twitter.com/JlyvKUMs2c — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 28, 2026

How to Stream Commanders vs. Cardinals

Fans in markets carrying Sunday's FOX broadcast can stream the game through FOX One. Live TV streaming services with access to the appropriate local FOX affiliate also offer the game through eligible plans.



NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.



For viewers outside the regional FOX coverage area, NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV provides access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, subject to applicable restrictions.



International viewers can watch through NFL Game Pass International on DAZN in supported countries, depending on local broadcasting agreements.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Cardinals

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and is available through the Commanders app. NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices.



ESPN Radio will carry a national broadcast, with Marc Kestecher on play-by-play and Max Starks serving as analyst.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Final Injury Report

Washington OUT

CB Amik Robertson — ankle

Robertson did not practice this week and will miss his second consecutive game after injuring his ankle during practice before the Bengals matchup.



Washington used Rasul Douglas, Trey Amos, Fabian Moreau, and Mike Sainristil in the secondary against Cincinnati. With Robertson out again, the group will have to account for Arizona tight end Trey McBride, who ranks among the NFL's leading receivers.



Dan Quinn has also discussed using three-safety packages, giving Washington another option against an Arizona offense that moves McBride around the formation.



Washington's full practice participation and injury updates are available in the Commanders' final injury report.

Arizona OUT

QB Carson Beck — back

G Jon Gaines II — ankle

DL Zach Carter — knee

Carson Beck will miss his second straight game with back spasms, returning veteran Josh Johnson to the starting lineup. Johnson started against Kansas City last week and completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.



Jon Gaines will miss his sixth straight game, while Zach Carter remains on injured reserve and will not be activated for Sunday's matchup.

Arizona QUESTIONABLE

TE Hunter Long — ankle

LB Karson Sharar — groin

LB Cody Simon — calf

Long missed Friday's practice, while Sharar and Simon were limited. Their availability will be determined before kickoff.



The complete list of Arizona injuries and practice participation is available in the Cardinals' official injury report.



The final inactive lists will be released approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Brandon Aiyuk will not make his Washington debut Sunday. Dan Quinn confirmed Friday that the recently signed receiver will not be elevated from the practice squad after completing his first two practices with the Commanders.



Washington has won two straight heading into Sunday's game, while Arizona has dropped three in a row. The Commanders will try to keep that momentum going against a Cardinals team starting its second consecutive game with Josh Johnson at quarterback.



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