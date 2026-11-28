Trey McBride needs seven catches to pass Zach Ertz for a tight-end record through 12 games. With Amik Robertson out, Washington weighs its coverage options. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

Amik Robertson was listed as a nonparticipant all week, which kept him from being cleared to play for the second straight week. Robertson’s absence adds another personnel decision for Daronte Jones. Quinn described the value of a third safety Friday: "I like having one that you can have down in the run fits and the blitzing ability." He went on: "You do have to be able to cover. That's the advantage of having the third safety to do that."



- Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been tearing things up this season and already has 87 catches, second most in the NFL, for 689 yards. The guy's a complete menace to defenses; he can play attached to the line, split out, or move before the snap. Washington has not done well with tight ends this season, something Quinn has noticed: "But when somebody's in line, out, moving around, that's what makes it a challenge." Mike Gesicki caught five passes for 77 yards Monday, another reminder of Washington's problems covering tight ends.



McBride is also chasing an NFL record: seven catches Sunday would give him 94 in his first 12 games this season, passing Zach Ertz’s tight end record of 93 from 2018. Washington ranks 31st in passing yards allowed (248.4 per game).



- Journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson, a familiar name to fans of the Burgundy and Gold after playing in Washington in 2025, will make his second straight start for the Cardinals Sunday after rookie Carson Beck was ruled out. This week, Johnson worked in practice as the expected starter. He called it a "different kind of calm."



- Arizona can make things difficult for Washington before Johnson ever throws. Quinn said the Cardinals use more motion and shifts than many teams the Commanders have faced, then build play action off their early-down runs. That is where a third safety could help: he can fit the run and still cover as McBride moves. Jones’s defenders spent the week working through when to stay with an assignment and when to pass it off as the formation shifts. Quinn did not say Washington will use that package specifically against McBride. If the Commanders sort out those handoffs late, Johnson won’t need a difficult throw to take advantage.



- The Cardinals ruled out starting right guard Jon Gaines II, making Sunday the sixth straight game he has missed with an ankle injury. That gives Washington’s battered defensive tackle group a place to press. Tim Settle Jr., Jer’Zhan Newton and Shy Tuttle have been replacing Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw; this is a chance to apply pressure up the middle instead of asking the edges to do all the work.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Washington forced 14 takeaways in the seven games before Monday, then beat Cincinnati without one. The Cardinals have only 10 giveaways all season and have fumbled less than any team in the league. Johnson didn’t turn the ball over against Kansas City, either. Rasul Douglas has three interceptions, but the Commanders are going to have to create that extra possession.



- The Commanders can’t keep waiting until the fourth quarter to get their offense moving. They punted on their first four drives against Cincinnati and have scored just six first-quarter points in four games since the bye. Arizona ranks 31st in scoring defense and has allowed at least 30 points in four of its last five games. Teryl Austin will call the Cardinals’ defense for the first time Sunday, so David Blough won’t know every wrinkle in advance. Washington still has to get its own opening possessions right.



- Quinn pointed to another part of Bill’s game after his return against Cincinnati. “I've seen real improvement from him in the pass game, not just in blitz pickup, which is sometimes hard for running backs, but out of the backfield, making plays after he catches the ball,” Quinn said Friday. Rachaad White practiced fully all week, and Austin Ekeler remains in the rotation. How much Bill can help when Daniels drops back could affect how his workload grows.



- Josh Sweat’s status looks different than it did earlier in the week. After missing two practices with a shoulder and rest designation, the Cardinals edge rusher went full Friday and has no game designation. Budda Baker also practiced fully and is in line for his 150th game with Arizona. Defensive lineman Zach Carter is out, while linebackers Cody Simon and Karson Sharar are questionable. Sunday’s inactive list will settle the last two.



- Brandon Aiyuk worked out a deal with Luke McCaffrey for No. 11, the number he wore in San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala reported. McCaffrey would switch to No. 15, pending league approval.

Commanders News Articles & Film

During Aiyuk's second-team All-Pro season in 2023, he ranked seventh in the NFL in total yards with 1,342 over 16 games, scoring seven touchdowns with some of the best hands in the game. He memorably flexed his 71.4% catch percentage during the regular season, then helped deliver the dagger to the Detroit Lions just under a year before his new team dealt the NFC power a blow.

Without Robertson in Week 11, the team turned to a rotation that included Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos each playing all 58 defensive snaps, Fabian Moreau playing 10, and Mike Sainristil in on four against Cincinnati.

Remember two weeks ago when six of the nine publications were questioning Dan Quinn's job security? Now NFL.com's Nick Shook is talking about Quinn's seat cooling off, while FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano is giving the head coach credit for keeping this team fighting. Funny how winning a couple of games changes the conversation. Of course, Quinn certainly wasn't getting much help from his own decisions earlier in the season, but Washington deserves some credit for refusing to go away.

A very unexpected but wonderful thing happened on Thanksgiving. While America was recovering from their afternoon meals, the Dallas Cowboys somehow lost a 31-10 lead to the Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles. The 39-38 result marked the biggest comeback in the history of Thanksgiving Day games. Which might be the best line I write today.

It’s week 12 of the NFL season and the 4-5-1 Washington Commanders will be facing a 3-8 Arizona Cardinals team on the road at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ this coming Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are a team in transition; they only had a placeholder QB to start the season in Jacoby Brissett. They traded him away to the Ravens in week 9, backup QB Gardner Minshew sustained a season-ending injury after his first start, and now the Cardinals are deciding between rookie 3rd-round pick Carson Beck (who is injured) and recently-signed 40-year old journeyman Josh Johnson to lead the offense. The Cardinals are in their 4th year of GM Monti Ossenfort (formerly of the Titans) and 1st year of HC Mike LaFleur (formerly of the Rams, and younger brother of Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur).

19 years ago today, we lost a legend



21 is forever in our hearts 💛 pic.twitter.com/1ITHrj2Mqv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2026

Podcasts

Aiyuk and Arizona - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig shares what he saw on Brandon Aiyuk’s first day with Washington and highlights what to watch in Sunday’s road game at the Cardinals.

Wash-Cards Preview + Jay Gruden - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin opened with thoughts on an incredible Thanksgiving Day of football. He previewed and picked Washington-Arizona as well. Jay Gruden jumped on with thoughts on the Commanders win Monday night over the Bengals while also weighing in on Brandon Aiyuk, Aaron Rodgers, and giving his "NFL Lock of the Week".

The Players Club | Winning Recipe Against the Cardinals, Thanksgiving Day Memories, DE Deatrich Wise

London, Santana, and Shawn get you ready for Week 12 by cooking up the winning recipe against the Arizona Cardinals. Then, the crew chops it about Washington’s 2012 Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys. Then, Commanders defensive lineman Deatrich Wise joins the show!



Interviews

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn Speaks To The Media After Practice | Washington Commanders

Two weeks, two game-winning drives for Jayden Daniels. Marcus Mariota weighs in on Daniels’ clutch performances and Washington’s momentum.

⁰Game footage courtesy of the NFL.#RaiseHail #JaydenDaniels #NFL pic.twitter.com/G5IIoCM796 — Bowie TV Sports (@BowieTVSports) November 27, 2026

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