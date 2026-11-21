Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown currently leads all NFL running backs with 47 receptions heading into Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders. The Bengals also have one of the league's best wide receiver duos, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.



Brown ranks third on the Bengals in receptions, behind Chase and Higgins. His 47 catches have produced 246 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 5.2 yards per reception. He also leads Cincinnati with 441 rushing yards. Washington has to account for him whether Burrow hands him the ball or drops back to pass.



After Sunday's game against the Steelers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said, “When people devote too many resources to stopping the guys on the outside, Chase can beat you in a lot of different ways.”



Brown caught eight passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh. While the two touchdown catches were only two and four yards, he helped finish drives without needing a large receiving-yardage total.

That puts a lot on Sonny Styles and Frankie Luvu. They have to see Brown coming out of the backfield while keeping track of the routes crossing in front of them. Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones singled out Brown’s ability to make one cut and take a play the distance. He wants Washington taking good angles and getting help to the ball, so one missed tackle does not turn a short gain into a big one. With Chase and Higgins drawing help downfield, Washington’s underneath defenders have to find Brown quickly and keep a short catch from becoming a bigger gain.



A four-yard catch on first-and-10 leaves Cincinnati at second-and-6. Give him those same four yards on third-and-3, and Burrow gets a fresh set of downs. Inside the 5, there may be no time for a second defender to clean up a missed tackle. When Burrow goes to Brown underneath Monday night, watch where the Commanders get him down.



Get your Commanders updates delivered instantly to your phone by subscribing to our Facebook Messenger News Channel.