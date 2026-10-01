3 Colts Players Who Could Give the Commanders Problems in Week 4

For the first time since the regular season began, the vibes around the Washington Commanders are finally up. They're coming off a Week 3 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and no one can tell this fan base anything after the Marcus Mariota-led underdog victory, especially with another 1-2 squad like the Indianapolis Colts sitting as their next opponent.

It's worth mentioning, however, that the Commanders' next outing isn't exactly under ideal conditions. They're set to open NFL action in London this weekend, where star quarterback Jayden Daniels' status remains uncertain as he works his way back from a dislocated left elbow.

Jayden Daniels back at practice with a brace on his left elbow.



(🎥: @john_keim) pic.twitter.com/RHB6s6vpiI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 30, 2026

Moreover, the Colts are more talented than your average one-win team, an issue that the growing-pains Commanders can empathize with. Just as Washington has a few remaining heavy-hitters for Indianapolis to account for, a few key Colts may soon give the visitors trouble unless they are properly scouted and prepared for.

Colts Threat No. 1: Jonathan Taylor

First, the Commanders will face a rushing threat who outclasses any of Washington's running backs, let alone anyone making up Mariota's pool of yard accumulators. Jonathan Taylor, fresh off leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (18), first downs (84), and carries (323), is right back on his usual track through the season's first three weeks.

Luckily for Washington's loyal fan base, though, the Commanders may be better equipped to handle a star back than their individual defenders may suggest. They're currently ranked No. 1 overall in run defense DVOA, with a reworked front seven repeatedly stuffing handoffs down the middle of the field and screen attempts up the sideline. They haven't allowed a touchdown on the ground or 100+ rushing yards in a game despite facing three early-season playoff contenders: the Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even with this momentum on Washington's side, they'll still have to be on their best behavior against Taylor. Despite a quiet Week 3, he's already had two multi-touchdown outings and has converted on nine of the 11 short targets thrown his way. The Colts have other weapons to turn to, but he'll likely headline the list of candidates to lead either side in offensive production.

Colts Threat No. 2: Tyler Warren

While the Commanders' defense has surprisingly held the line on the ground, their pass defense hasn't held up as well. And while Indianapolis' receiving room looks a little weaker than usual with Alec Pierce out for the next month, Tyler Warren could tear the secondary to shreds if they're not careful.

Warren was a Pro Bowler as a rookie last season after an 800+ receiving-yard debut campaign, and he's already off to a strong start to 2026, with two end-zone trips already half of last year's scoring total.

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) looks on during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He'll be up against a mixed bag of Washington linebackers and safeties who've varied wildly in success as assigned defenders. While newcomers like Sonny Styles have already learned to resemble seasoned veterans as versatile deterrents, other secondary options like Quan Martin and Jeremy Reaves may find themselves in trouble if they have to make the defining, play-ending tackle on a runaway tight end.

Warren's earned more and more targets with each passing week from Daniel Jones, leaving the door open for the massive receiver to put Washington's defense on its heels if Taylor gets stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Colts Threat No. 3: DeForest Buckner

On the other side of the field, the Commanders have plenty of weak spots to cover up. For starters, protecting the quarterback: already down a few key offensive linemen, Laremy Tunsil and Sam Cosmi, the remaining protectors have to be all-in on keeping someone like DeForest Buckner out of their business.

The 11-year defensive tackle is off to one of the best starts of his rock-solid career, already logging three sacks, 14 tackles, a pass deflected and a recovered fumble through three weeks. He's coming off a particularly tough showing against the Houston Texans, where Buckner collected 1.5 sacks, giving him three through three games.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walks up the field on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mariota will have to keep a close eye on Indianapolis' defensive formation after going down twice against Seattle last week. His mobility helped him evade Seattle, including on a designed late-game scramble, but the Commanders' lack of a consistent running game won't help him disguise Washington's intentions.

If there's one way to prevent another inspiring win out of the upstart, left-for-dead Commanders, it'll be by punishing Washington's overtasked remaining starters and suddenly elevated reserves. If Washington allows Mariota to spend Sunday under duress, Taylor and Warren could make the Commanders pay on the other side of the ball.

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