Washington Commanders Inactives vs. Cowboys for Week 2
The Washington Commanders are set to face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon in their second straight NFC East matchup to open the 2026 season. Washington enters the game looking to bounce back from last week's two-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here is the full list of Commanders inactives:
Commanders Inactives
WR Luke McCaffrey
LB Frankie Luvu
QB Athan Kaliakmanis*
DT Ricky Barber
G Tanoa Togiai
CB Isaac Yiadom
TE Chig Okonkwo
*Emergency 3rd QB
The most notable part of Washington's inactive list comes at linebacker and tight end, with Frankie Luvu out with a groin injury and Chig Okonkwo sidelined by a hamstring injury. That should mean more work for Leo Chenal at linebacker, while Washington can either redistribute Okonkwo's snaps across the rest of the tight end room or give WR Treylon Burks more action.
Cowboys Inactives
S Malik Hooker (forearm)
LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring)
WR Camden Brown
OLB James Houston
OL Ajani Cornelius
CB Caelen Carson
RB Tyler Goodson
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone