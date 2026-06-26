Sonny Styles Gears Up for Rookie Year + 2027 D.C. Draft Timeline Revealed — Commanders Daily

The NFL released the dates for the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, and the event will be held April 29-May 1. President Donald Trump announced last year that it would be held on the National Mall. The NFL has officially moved into the 'dead zone' time between mandatory minicamp and the first days of training camp. As we struggle through this time without much going on, check back here daily for fresh Commanders news.

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Commanders Stories From On SI

Adam Peters made it a point to improve the linebacker room this offseason. Now, the Washington Commanders no longer look like a team trying to get by with a couple of established names and a handful of developmental options.

Jordan Magee will not enter training camp with a defined role in the Washington Commanders' linebacker room. In years past, he was treated as a developmental piece with upside, which can still ring true, but the Commanders no longer view him as a possible replacement for Bobby Wagner. That title, along with the green dot that goes with it, now belongs to Sonny Styles.

When training camp opens next month, the Washington Commanders will spend a fair amount of time going through the obvious roster battles. Fans will track the backs and watch receiver clips. Online debates will range from offensive line depth and the pass rush to the secondary, and whether it is strong enough. But the bottom of the roster rarely gets decided as cleanly.

The Washington Commanders' depth chart is a work in progress, which makes them no different from any other team in the NFL in June.

Commanders News From Other Sites

Elite speed performance coach @les7spellman posted the following video on his IG today. #Commanders LB @sonnystyles_ is putting in work before Year 1 😤



🎥: les7spellman on IG | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/TAuZiHua5x — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) June 25, 2026

John gave his breakdown of the Commanders offensive line for the 2026 season. Is this position group a strength? John gives his thoughts and more!

It was no secret Nick Allegretti struggled in Kliff Kingsbury’s gap-centric scheme in 2024, and his play could, at best, be described as up and down. He was considered a possible cut candidate headed into this offseason as his cap hit escalated in the third year of his contract. Following the release of Tyler Biadasz, the team ended any such speculation by restructuring Nick’s contract and making him the presumptive starter at the center position.

Save the dates: The 2027 NFL Draft in Washington DC will be held April 29 — May 1. pic.twitter.com/8yKdhZj89X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2026

On May 5, 2025, President Donald Trump announced the 2027 draft would be staged at the nation’s capital on the National Mall. Trump was joined in the Oval Office by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser when he announced initial plans for the draft.

NFL Network analyst Marc Ross debates the biggest questions ahead of 2026 season on "The Insiders".

After six OTA and minicamp practices, here's how I see Washington's roster hierarchy — from Antonio Williams and Sonny Styles to offensive line battles and WR2 debate.

"And if I'm crazy or if I'm cappin', tell them boys cut me today. And I'll sign with the Commanders tomorrow," he said.

The offense still emphasizes Daniels’ strengths, but it will also ask him to use those strengths in new ways. In that way, Blough doesn’t appear to be asking his quarterback to grow new limbs, figuratively speaking, but rather to use the ones he already has in ways that further accentuate his talent.

Head coach Dan Quinn singled out one surprising figure who stood out over Washington's offseason program. And even though versatile defensive weapon T.J. Maguranyanga's chances of making the roster remain slim, getting noticed is an achievement in itself.

Jayden Daniels

Joe Flacco

Baker Mayfield

Cam Ward



Quarterback Season 3 premieres JULY 14. pic.twitter.com/kOxypWq87d — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.