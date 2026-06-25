The One Thing Jordan Magee Must Show to Earn a Real Role in Washington’s Defense

Jordan Magee will not enter training camp with a defined role in the Washington Commanders' linebacker room. In years past, he was treated as a developmental piece with upside, which can still ring true, but the Commanders no longer view him as a possible replacement for Bobby Wagner. That title, along with the green dot that goes with it, now belongs to Sonny Styles.



Washington did not use the number 7 overall pick in April's NFL Draft on Styles just to see where he fits. He was brought in to be a long-term leader and central piece of the defense. That changes the roster math for everyone else.



By no means does Styles' being drafted eliminate Magee's opportunity, but it does shift things into a more specific role. No longer is Magee just a young linebacker showing promise. Now he will be trying to prove he still has a clear place in a room that includes an established playmaker in Frankie Luvu, a premium rookie investment in Styles, and a veteran free agent addition in Leo Chenal.



That makes this summer especially important. For Magee, it is not a question of showing he has pure talent; no one is denying his abilities. To remain part of Washington's plans, he must show enough to be considered reliable.

The new and improved Commanders linebackers room.



Young and fast.



Jordan Magee said on Wednesday that both Sonny Styles and Leo Chenal are "athletic freaks."



On the LB's, Magee said, "right now we are competing, helping each other get better. Iron sharpens iron." pic.twitter.com/y9lD14e1rL — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 28, 2026

Where Things Stand for Jordan Magee

The new path for Magee is complicated, but not closed. As a top-10 draft pick with big expectations, Styles changes the room immediately. The team is not treating him like a developmental lottery ticket. He was brought in to lead that room.



Luvu already has a clearly defined role in Washington's front seven as he enters the final year of his contract, but he will be 30 in September. Kain Medrano brings youth and represents Magee's biggest competition in the room. Nick Bellore and Ale Kaho will also factor into certain defensive roles in 2026. Bellore has been one of the better special teams players in the league for years, but Father Time is catching up to him as he turned 37 in May. Keeping Bellore may no longer be an option when the roster math starts churning the bubble players.



That leaves Magee in an interesting spot. With his role currently undefined and the team coming off a major investment in his position, he has to prove to the staff why he still belongs in the defensive plan.

The One Thing That Matters Most

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Jordan Magee (58) celebrates after the Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on a Hail Mary pass with no time left at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The main thing that truly matters for Magee when he gets on the field is overall trust in his abilities. Getting real snaps is the separator here. Having athletic ability and special teams value helps a player tremendously. But just like his draft status, none of those things will guarantee him a defensive role now that the room has become more competitive. For Magee to remain part of the plan, he needs to stick to his basic linebacker principles and avoid becoming a liability in space.



Linebackers work off the trust factor; it is literally everything to them. A player can move well and still arrive late. He can hit harder than anyone on the field and still fill the wrong gap. Hesitation will kill even the best footwork in open space. That is why Magee cannot base his summer on just energy or athletic traits alone. It has to be about command.



If he wants to be involved, he needs to diagnose plays faster. Washington needs to see him handle assignments without hesitation. He has to appear comfortable enough on the field that the defense does not have to shrink when he is playing. That is how Magee can separate himself from the pack.

What Changes If Magee Shows It

It is up to Magee to prove to new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones that he can be trusted in the scheme. Once that happens, the linebacker room is deeper instantly, and Magee becomes more than just another name on the depth chart.



That will matter over the long course of the NFL season. For defenses to be successful, they need more than just starters. Jones' new system will aim to get as much as they can from as many angles as possible. They are going to need injury insurance at the position, as well as players who contribute on special teams but can handle real snaps as well.



Overall, they will need players who can grow into bigger roles on the roster without forcing the coaching staff to hide them. That is the lane Magee should be searching for success in.



He is not going to beat out Styles, nor does he need to. He just needs to show he still belongs in the plan. That is the difference between being just another piece on the roster and being a defensive piece that fits.



For Jordan Magee, that is the one thing that matters most now.



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