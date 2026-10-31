Commanders News: Daron Payne Out as Washington Faces Barkley Without Its Starting DTs | Burgundy Roundup

Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw are out as Washington prepares to face Saquon Barkley and the Eagles. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Commanders went from one starting defensive tackle out against Philadelphia to two in a matter of hours Friday. Javon Kinlaw had already been ruled out with a knee injury when Daron Payne appeared on the injury report with a foot issue. Washington initially listed Payne as questionable, then ruled him out Friday night. Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reported that Payne is expected to miss extended time, with further testing scheduled for Saturday.



Jer’Zhan Newton could give Washington another option inside, but his return isn’t automatic. He was limited in practice all week and is questionable as he works back from a torn pectoral. Newton is still on injured reserve, so the Commanders must activate him before he can play Sunday night. Charles Omenihu was limited Friday with groin and ankle injuries but carries no game designation.



The Eagles got better news at running back. Saquon Barkley missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with hamstring and back issues, returned Friday on a limited basis, and has no game designation. Philadelphia ruled out five players, including receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, but Barkley is set to play against a Washington front missing Payne and Kinlaw. How much work he can handle remains a question after those injuries limited him Monday against Dallas.



Washington also has a decision to make at receiver. Treylon Burks returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing Thursday, leaving him questionable with a foot injury for the first game without Terry McLaurin. Stefon Diggs practiced fully for the second straight day, while Antonio Williams is expected to take on more work and Van Jefferson has joined the active roster. Burks’s status will help determine how David Blough divides the snaps behind Diggs.

Commanders News From the Day

The Washington Commanders are trying to dig out of an early-season hole. Their star quarterback is also trying to break free from a streak nobody ever wants to be a part of, as he hasn't won a game as a starter since October 5, 2025, against the Chargers, which will be 392 days on Sunday. In that amount of time, Washington is 0-7-1 in his starts, including four injury-interrupted appearances. The team has also had two offensive coordinators during that timeline, with Kliff Kingsbury leaving this past offseason and David Blough being promoted.

As Adam Peters said on 106.7 this morning, Terry McLaurin is undergoing surgery for his torn patellar tendon today. Surgery is in New York.



"He's a big part of what we're doing and what we've done," Peters said. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2026

Javon Kinlaw missed practice all week, so it wasn't much of a surprise when the Washington Commanders officially listed him as out on their final injury report Friday. The surprise was Daron Payne, who was added with a foot injury; he was initially listed as questionable after being limited in Friday's practice, then downgraded to out. John Bates, Treylon Burks, and Jer’Zhan Newton were all also listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against Philadelphia.

Adam Peters chatting with Cris Collinsworth (Mike Tirico in the blue shirt, Melissa Stark in the foreground) pic.twitter.com/eUIR2q8L2U — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2026

With Terry McLaurin out for the season, a lingering question of who gets his targets now remains unanswered. According to Quinn's comments on Monday: "Antonio [Williams] is one that you'd see getting more targets to go." That's probably true, but with Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks in the mix, and Van Jefferson just signed to the active roster, the receiving room still looks pretty crowded.

Jayden Daniels is the 8th player in NFL history to have 5+ pass TD, 2+ rush TD and 0 INT in his first four games of a season.



He is the only one of those players to not have a winning record in that span, let alone 0 wins pic.twitter.com/JAUgX1zwg2 — John Todd (@JohnToddNFL) October 30, 2026

Podcasts

Eagles in a freefall?... John Keim talks to his ESPN counterpart in Philly, Tim McManus -- you think it's bad here? Also, more on Steve Wilks' role

John is joined by ESPN's Tim McManus, previewing Sunday's Commanders vs. Eagles game. He also talked injury updates, Steve Wilkes role, and more!

Adam Peters' Big Sweat Game - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin opened the show with why Adam Peters will sweat out Sunday night's game more than anyone else in the organization. Jay Gruden jumped on to talk about the addition of Steve Wilks to the sideline. He previewed and picked the Commanders-Eagles game in addition to giving out his "NFL Lock of the Week".

Commanders Friday Practice Recap for Eagles | Injury Update - Lake Lewis

Lake Lewis Jr. recaps the Washington Commanders Friday practice in preparation for Sunday night's NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lake also gives the teams latest injury report and a late development to a major injury for the team.

Episode 1,443 - #PHIvsWAS. If Washington can't win vs. this Eagles team, what's the point?

- more Steve Wilks intrigue

- David Blough on need for pre-snap operation to be better & bad rushing offense

- Daronte Jones discusses the pass rush

- Rhyming Keyshttps://t.co/oRfdXBLQre — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 30, 2026

Interviews

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media after Friday's practice https://t.co/E6841GYkEX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2026

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