Commanders News: Jayden Daniels Takes a Big Step, But Injury Questions Grow | Burgundy Roundup

Jayden Daniels nears a return to practice as the Commanders reshuffle their roster, monitor injured players, and prepare for the Giants. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Wednesday brought several Commanders storylines, including Jayden Daniels getting closer to starting this weekend, the first Week 5 injury report, three players beginning the return-to-practice process, and roster moves.



Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was a full participant in practice for the first time since his Week 2 elbow injury. Commanders HC Dan Quinn expects Daniels to start, barring any setbacks this week. Daniels said, "I'm gonna embrace the brace," today after practice. The team also had safety Nick Cross back as a full participant.



Receivers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs were both DNP with hamstring injuries. Marcus Mariota, Charles Omenihu, Percy Butler, and Tyler Owens also missed practice Wednesday. Sam Cosmi, Rachaad White, Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, and Chig Okonkwo were limited, as Washington had 23 players listed on its injury report on Wednesday. The full injury report is below.



Trey Amos, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jeremy McNichols were officially designated to return to practice, but were limited during Wednesday's activities. This officially opens their 21-day activation windows.



The Commanders signed safety Darren Hall, WR Nick DeGennaro, and outside linebacker T.J. Maguranyanga to the practice squad. They also released defensive tackle Jeffrey M'Ba from the practice squad. The team worked out former UFL MVP quarterback Jack Plummer but did not sign him. Quinn later said that the team does not currently plan to place Mariota on injured reserve because of his knee injury.



While Washington is figuring out its injury situation, the New York Giants have some injury concerns of their own heading into Sunday's game. Malik Nabers, Andrew Thomas, Najee Harris, Jason Pinnock, and Chauncey Golston missed practice Wednesday for the Giants, but that doesn't mean they will miss the game this weekend.

Commanders News From the Day

The Washington Commanders are four games into the season, which doesn't give us enough time to decide what this team ultimately will be, but it's certainly enough to start figuring out where some of those preseason expectations were right and where they weren't.



Washington sits at 1-3 after its loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and a month of actual football has given us more than just wins and losses to judge. Roles have changed, young players have been asked to grow up quickly, and some position groups that were supposed to help carry this team haven't done nearly enough.

Washington Commanders PR

No WR Malik Nabers or LT Andrew Thomas at practice for the New York Giants. RB Cam Skattebo and TE Isaiah Likely were limited. pic.twitter.com/DGaErauayA — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 7, 2026

While the Washington Commanders aren't the most penalized team in the NFL, they keep finding new ways to shoot themselves in the foot at the worst time. More importantly, the problem the team keeps talking about controlling is actually getting worse over the last two games.

"A center-run bus rapid transit,” D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen said this week. “If we want to go make the same mistakes and put the bus just right there with streetcar track, we could do that. I wouldn't recommend it, ‘cause that's not going to be a great use of our tax dollars. But, as some of my ANC commissioners and businesses on H Street said, if we’re going to do this thing, let’s do this. It's not worth it to mess it up."

Jayden Daniels throwing again today. Expected to be a full participant in practice. pic.twitter.com/R21ZuYUXTp — John Keim (@john_keim) October 7, 2026

Running back Austin Ekeler was set to join the Carolina Panthers' practice squad in Week 4 when the Washington Commanders called. What's wild is that after being signed back to the roster just a few days earlier, Ekeler not only made the trip across the pond; he played 17 offensive snaps (27%) against the Indianapolis Colts. That may not sound like much, but Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt led the backs with 29 snaps (45%), Ekeler was next with 17 (27%), and rookie Kaytron Allen played 12 (19%).

Podcasts

Running Game Woes + Suter "Film" - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin opened with some interesting "Next Gen Stats" on Washington's offensive line. Steve Suter jumped on with his "film breakdown" of the Commanders game in London against the Colts.

Coming in Hot 🔥 For An NFC East Win & Making Jameis Winston Eat The L! | Podcast | Command Center

The Commanders have an opportunity to get back in the win column and pick up a crucial NFC East victory. Now is the time to show why this team is still worth believing in. Pack the house, bring the energy, and let's raise hail!



Episode 1,426 - Guest: @ZachCohenFB on - in news he broke - the Washington Commanders planning to make the spear W their primary logo. How long this was in the works, might the Redskins logo ever be back in some way?, how much input the NFL has & much more.https://t.co/lvu7V6K5XX — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 7, 2026

Interviews

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