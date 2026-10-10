How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, and Radio

The Washington Commanders return to Northwest Stadium, where rain is expected for Week 5, to face the New York Giants in their third NFC East matchup of the season.



Washington enters Sunday at 1-3 after losing 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts in London, while New York arrives at 3-1. The Commanders will get Jayden Daniels back at quarterback after he missed two games with a dislocated left elbow, but his receiving group still has questions. Stefon Diggs has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and Terry McLaurin is questionable.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 5 matchup against the Giants.



You can also follow Commanders vs. Giants live throughout Sunday afternoon with game updates and Commanders Game Pulse.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Giants Game Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

TV: FOX

New York leads the all-time regular-season series 107-74-5.

Washington won the most recent meeting 29-21 at MetLife Stadium in Week 15 last season.

The Commanders have won their past two home games against the Giants.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

Week 5 NFL Viewing Map | 506 Sports

FOX will carry Sunday's game in select markets. Check your local listings before kickoff to confirm whether your FOX affiliate is showing Commanders-Giants.



Play-by-play: Chris Myers

Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

Sideline: Megan Olivi

back in white this weekend pic.twitter.com/49Yq6yCEDL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 9, 2026

How to Stream Commanders vs. Giants

Fans in markets carrying the game can stream through FOX One or a live TV streaming service that includes their local FOX affiliate, such as YouTube TV. Availability depends on your location and subscription.



NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets if it is being televised in their local market. NFL+ does not provide live video of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.



For viewers outside the game's local broadcast area, NFL Sunday Ticket carries out-of-market Sunday afternoon games through YouTube and YouTube TV. A standalone Sunday Ticket subscription is available through YouTube without a YouTube TV base plan.



Fans outside the United States can also check NFL Game Pass International on DAZN, subject to availability and local broadcast restrictions.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Giants

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app.

Washington OUT

WR Stefon Diggs — hamstring

QB Marcus Mariota — knee

S Percy Butler — hamstring

S Nick Cross — illness

DE Charles Omenihu — groin/ankle

S Tyler Owens — hamstring

Washington QUESTIONABLE

WR Terry McLaurin — hamstring

CB Trey Amos — ankle

RB Jeremy McNichols — quad

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. — quad

Amos, McNichols, and Wise had their return-to-practice windows opened Wednesday and would need to be activated before playing.



Daniels was a full participant throughout the week and is set to start. Sam Cosmi, Rachaad White, Frankie Luvu, and Chig Okonkwo also finished the week without game designations. Washington's final injury report has the full breakdown.

New York OUT

DL Chauncey Golston — neck

S Jason Pinnock — concussion

The Giants did not list any players as questionable. Malik Nabers, Andrew Thomas, and Isaiah Likely were full participants on Friday and finished the week without game designations.



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