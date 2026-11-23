Washington got no help from the NFC East on Sunday. Dallas scored 51 against Tennessee, New York held off Jacksonville 23–18, and Philadelphia snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 19–16 win over Pittsburgh. The Commanders get their turn Monday night against Joe Burrow and Cincinnati.



New York is 6–3–1, leaving Washington 2½ games back before kickoff. A win over the Bengals would cut that gap to two games, but it would not lift the Commanders past Dallas. Washington would be 4–5–1 (.450), just behind the Cowboys at 5–6 (.455). They can gain ground on Monday without moving up.

Around the NFC East

NFC East Record Games Back Giants 6-3-1 -- Cowboys 5-6 2



Commanders 3-5-1 2½ Eagles 3-7 3½

Dallas Cowboys News

"Very proud," Schottenheimer said. "Very proud of those guys. I think the first half was outstanding, but I thought they did a great job of blocking out the noise and working. I was really excited for how they performed."

"It's all working," he said. "It's not just me. It's the 10 other guys in the game playing around and healthy. Thank God."



Prescott had a wrap on his left hand after the game, but he said he will be fine. Good thing because the Cowboys have a game on Thanksgiving against the Eagles that is as much of a must win as Sunday's against the Titans was.



In his last three games, Prescott has 11 touchdown passes and just one interception with 1,003 passing yards.

“He was outstanding when we interviewed him,” Jones said of Parker. “But what he lacked, which every young person does to some degree, he hadn’t been in the foxhole and hit with the full burden of coordinator and calling plays.



“And so now this was a hard hit on the nose, very visible. Everybody recognizes that that shouldn’t take away at all how outstanding he is. But he’ll have this one. How he handled this week was admirable.



“This will be something that he’ll have the rest of his life, and it’s not absolutely setting his direction at all. It’s giving him a bump that goes with this game. Everybody gets knocked down. Everybody gets back up.”

Lamb recorded his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season on Sunday, finishing with 11 catches, 132 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. Sunday’s performance also meant that Lamb eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the sixth straight season. He became the only receiver in franchise history to accomplish such a feat. The only time Lamb failed to haul in 1,000 yards receiving was his rookie season when he finished with 935 yards.



The fact that Lamb surpassed 1,000 yards isn’t a shock, but it is a reminder — this early in the season — of just how good the 27-year-old receiver has been since he arrived in Dallas. He is on pace to challenge his career-best receiving season, when he finished with 1,749 yards.

There’s only one way to get better than scoring seven touchdowns and a field goal on your eight possessions, and that would be, of course, eight touchdowns. Had the Cowboys needed that eighth one, I have little doubt they would have found a way. Dak Prescott threw for more than 300 yards with just five incompletions, and they gained 155 yards on the ground including two more touchdowns. At 7.6 yards per play with zero punts and zero turnovers, they were masterful against — admittedly — a really poor Titans defense.

New York Giants News

“I don’t really look at it,” Likely said this week. “For the most part, like everybody says, I do a great job in the offense trying to get everybody going. I feel like as long as I’m having a good day, the offense is having a good day. I feel like I try to do my part in the offense, and I know obviously if the quote unquote yards and everything’s going well, that means offense is moving the ball.”



“Around November and December, things get real critical,” Likely said. “Drives mean more. Points are at stake every time you’re out there. And it’s really winning losses in games of turnover differential. It’s really just making sure when the offense is out there, we’re moving the ball, we’re getting points, whether it’s seven or three and knowing that if we’re not getting points, we’re pinning the ball to have our defense be able to get three and out to able to get points eventually.”

Second sack tonight for Carter 🔥



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/CumrAldJBw — New York Giants (@Giants) November 22, 2026

In a Sunday spotlight game that was supposed to legitimize the Jaguars as Super Bowl contenders, the upstart Giants instead overcame familiar self-inflicted wounds and showed their surprise season is not just the product of a weak schedule with a 23-18 win at MetLife Stadium.

The Jaguars struck first in Week 11 behind a 47-yard return by Amber Abdullah on the game’s opening kickoff. Jacksonville running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. advanced his team into field goal range, with an additional 21-yard run. Despite a 10-yard loss on a sack of Lawrence by New York defensive lineman D.J. Reader, the Jags added three points on a 42-yard field goal by kicker Cam Little.

Despite a few embarrassing weeks this season, the New York Giants are still on an upward trajectory after a potentially transformative offseason and have seized first place in the NFC East.

The upset win was spearheaded by a dominant day from the Giants defense, which repeatedly knocked Trevor Lawrence off his spot. The Giants pressured Lawrence on 45.1% of his dropbacks and hit him 11 times over the course of the afternoon. Jacksonville could never get into a rhythm offensively thanks to constant pressure applied by the Giants defensive line. Namely, Abdul Carter made his presence felt with two sacks, matching his total for the season coming into Week 11.

Philadelphia Eagles News

Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank break down Joe Milton's uneven but clutch performance, the run defense, Jake Elliott's big day and a resurgent defensive front. Plus, they look ahead to a short week and the Eagles' Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers played a football game on Sunday. It will not remembered as one of the NFL's classics. And oh hey, the Eagles finally won one, snapping a seven game losing streak. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards.

The Eagles snapped their seven-game losing streak, their longest since 2012, during Andy Reid’s last season. The Eagles also continued their streak at home against Pittsburgh, winning for the 12th-straight time over the Steelers, who have not won in Philadelphia since October 24, 1965, (20–14 at Franklin Field), 61 years and two stadiums ago.



Maybe the addition of former Eagles’ coach T.J. Paganatti as a consultant had something to do with the Eagles’ offensive line looking the best it has this season. The defense was strong, holding the Steelers to 73 yards rushing, 43 yards below their season average of 116 yards a game, and sacking 42-year-old relic Aaron Rodgers five times for minus-45 yards.

The Eagles (3-7) jumped ahead 13-0, then spent much of the afternoon hanging on. Their offense managed just 214 yards but did enough to maintain competitiveness. The defense recorded five sacks and tackled well, punter Braden Mann kept flipping the field, and Elliott drilled four field goals.

They didn’t make it easy on themselves, failing to score a 2nd-half touchdown for the sixth time this year and allowing Aaron Rodgers to make it a three-point game with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Max Hurleman in his first career game with 4:20 left. But Joe Milton, in his second NFL start, threw a seven-yard 1st-down pass to DeVonta Smith on a 3rd-and-6 to clinch the win.

Washington Commanders News

Jonathan Allen never thought he'd wear another jersey after being drafted 17th overall in 2017 by the team located literally in his backyard. But that's precisely what happened: last December, he played them for the first time on the opposing side as a traveling Washington Commanders team lost 31-0 to the Minnesota Vikings. Monday night, he'll make his first trip back home to play the team he grew up cheering for, as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Washington Commanders released their final Week 11 injury report on Saturday afternoon. The biggest news is that Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt (groin), Lucas Patrick (concussion), Amik Robertson (ankle), and Rachaad White (heel) are all questionable. Three pieces of vital information are still to be determined, as Robertson was injured on the final sequence Friday, didn't practice Saturday, and while the team did not rule him out, they're going to wait to decide. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn named Patrick the starting center for Monday's game despite his game designation, and Rachaad White's heel is something to watch.

“I haven’t seen an episode,” Hartman said Thursday after practice. “I’m going to probably do some tape-watching after the season is over and … get the DVSport clicker going, you know, kind of break down first down, second down, third down and finally end at the fantasy suite.”

Cincinnati has scored at least 30 points in five straight games. Washington has reached 30 only once this season, in its Week 3 win over Seattle. Diggs and Williams both scored against New York, but the Commanders will need more than a few big plays if Burrow turns Monday into another scoring race.

"Earlier on in the season, first three games, I'd have a good play or two here and there, but I couldn't put together a complete game," Styles continued. "I think I'm getting closer to that, so just keep getting better."



"What I mean by that is his reads are—the game is starting to slow down for him a little bit," Jones said. "And that's always the thing we talk about, taking that walkthrough pace, that walkthrough speed that we have. And as the game speed changes in full-speed action, do I still have walkthrough pace mentally? And I think that's where it's starting to grow for him a little bit, and I like where he's going."

Follow Commanders on SI on X for the latest Washington Commanders news.