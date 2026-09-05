Nick Allegretti Identifies Washington’s No. 1 Priority Before Week 1 — Commanders Daily

After missing time in training camp, Commanders center Nick Allegretti is racing to master the silent cadence with QB Jayden Daniels ahead of Week 1. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders are a team heading into Week 1 with plenty left to clean up, but center Nick Allegretti believes one specific detail matters above all others between now and the Philadelphia game. Allegretti thinks the silent cadence is the biggest thing he and Jayden Daniels should be mastering before the opener. This is a portion of their work that has gone by the wayside, with Allegretti sidelined for most of camp with a calf injury.



With the team spending much of camp installing new offensive coordinator David Blough's system, verbal cadence became the norm. That approach has changed now that they have two road games to start the season. "I'd say probably the silent cadence," Allegretti said. "In training camp, you work it occasionally. As you're installing an offense, you want to be in your comfortable cadence, so you got verbal 100% of the time in training camp. But with these extra couple of practices and the first two weeks being silent on the road, we've been pretty much silent cadence since Saturday." Washington will open the season with NFC East rivalry games on the road in Philly and Dallas, making communication in loud environments an issue they must learn to deal with.

Should fans be worried about the Commanders offensive line? Center Nick Allegretti is back at practice and the rest of the O-Line told me they have a lot of confidence in their group. The big focus right now - getting the silent cadence down for Week 1 in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/XvCQMXoJ9p — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 1, 2026

The silent cadence is essentially built on timing and being completely synchronized with one another. The center-quarterback exchange has to be the most important relationship on the football field, yet it often gets forgotten. The rest of the line can rely on visual or physical cues that react to keying on the ball without alerting the defense. The issue is that one mistimed movement can create a false start, leave a lineman late out of his stance, or give Philadelphia’s defensive front an advantage before the play even starts.



All of this would have been covered extensively had Allegretti been a full participant this summer, which makes the next week of practice critical. To make things even more difficult, Allegretti is, of course, transitioning to the center position after spending most of his career acting as a utility guard who provides patchwork on the interior. The control Washington has spent much of the offseason program giving to Daniels only works when the players around him can operate normally when crowd noise kills verbal communication.



Make no mistake about it, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is exactly the type of hostile environment where a weak silent count could be a fatal flaw, with their defensive front ready to pounce on any mistakes. After months of installing the new offense, one of Week 1's biggest priorities will be much smaller and involves making sure Daniels can communicate with his center when neither of them can hear the other.

Commanders starting center Nick Allegretti was the center of attention after today's practice.



Here's what he had to say in the locker room



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7F35tbL1WQ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 1, 2026

Commanders center Nick Allegretti on finally returning to practice: "Missing time is hard for me." pic.twitter.com/cvADuESYdt — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) September 1, 2026

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