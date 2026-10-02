Commanders Get Better Look at Jayden Daniels, But the Biggest Question Remains — Burgundy Roundup
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The Washington Commanders are a team playing their injury situation close to the vest, partly because they're not sure yet and partly to keep the Indianapolis Colts guessing.
While the full picture isn't known yet, Thursday gave us a better look at where the Commanders stand after Wednesday's walkthrough provided only estimated participation. Rachaad White was again listed as a non-participant with his shoulder injury, joining Sam Cosmi and Nick Cross, who have already been ruled out for Sunday.
Jayden Daniels, Frankie Luvu, Chig Okonkwo and Javon Kinlaw were among seven players who remained limited, while Percy Butler and Amik Robertson moved to full participation. Friday's final report should provide the answers that matter, with game-status designations coming before Washington faces Indianapolis in London. Thursday's full report is below.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn stressed they have Daniels' best interests in mind: "We won't put him out there before he's ready," Quinn said. "That's why it's important to trust the process. But him being back on the field, that's a good step for us."
I think most are worried about Daniels’ mobility with the brace on in terms of taking hits and falling to the ground, but he doesn’t seem to share the worry. "I love football," Daniels said. "I play football. I get paid to play football ... Everybody's hurting. Something's wrong with somebody on this team, so I just feel like, for me, being a leader, being a guy going out there and giving my shot to go out there and play and obviously protect myself. I just love football. I have a passion for it."
Commanders News From the Day
Terry McLaurin Is Facing His Childhood Team Again — This Time 4,000 Miles From Home
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin grew up in Indianapolis as a Colts fan. In 2022, the first time he played them became one of the defining moments of his career, a homecoming in front of friends and family. Sunday in London will mark the second time he faces them, this time roughly 4,000 miles from where the first one happened.
Commanders Power Rankings Reveal a Very Different National View Entering Week 4
That victory created a much wider range of opinions entering Week 4, with Washington ranked anywhere from No. 21 to No. 29 across the nine national power rankings we track each week. Oddly enough, Walter Football actually dropped Washington one spot. I'm not sure what's going on there, but I always like to highlight that Walter is the only website still calling the team the Redskins. Hopefully, the Commanders can change their opinion this week and prove they're better than the 29th-best team out of 32.
How the Commanders Approached Their London Travel Plan
The Commanders getting here early on a Wednesday for a game four days away was a strategic decision. The travel debacle involving the 49ers-Rams Week 1 game in Australia — in which San Francisco elected to travel the nearly 8,000-mile journey a week before to the Sept. 10 game, while Los Angeles opted for the day before and lamented the decision following a blowout loss — has spotlighted the varied ways teams decide to handle international games. The Colts chose to arrive on Friday.
Jayden Daniels not concerned about reinjury risk: ‘That’s what the brace is for’
“I liked the results from seeing that,” coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday. “I thought that’s the best spot and thing that we can do right now. … Amik, I thought, for three games, has really shown his intensity and competitive drive a number of times. We’ll continue working in that direction with both Fabian and Rasul.”
Washington’s Offensive Line Has Quietly Defied Its Biggest Concern — Commanders Daily
The Washington Commanders entered this season with legitimate concerns about their offensive line. Laremy Tunsil's triceps injury forced them to shift Brandon Coleman over to left tackle, which in turn forced them to start Chris Paul at left guard. The team had already planned to move guard Nick Allegretti to center, but then he had lingering calf issues that kept him out for most of camp. Couple that with the fact that Josh Conerly Jr. entered year two at right tackle after a rough first year, where his best takeaway was the fact that he played every down with 43 pressures allowed and 13 penalties.
Commanders' Jayden Daniels says he's taking injury day by day
"Obviously you have those conversations with people I need to have those conversations with. If the surgery was needed to be ASAP, then I've got to do what's best for me. We had those conversations. I was blessed enough to go back out there on the practice field ... I'm not really concerned at this moment."
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Sonny skies for Washington.... John Keim and Nicki Jhabvala discuss Sonny Styles, optimism over injured players and thoughts on
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone