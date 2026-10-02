Commanders Get Better Look at Jayden Daniels, But the Biggest Question Remains — Burgundy Roundup

Jayden Daniels was estimated as a limited participant during Washington's first walkthrough in London, while Marcus Mariota secured NFL weekly honors. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders are a team playing their injury situation close to the vest, partly because they're not sure yet and partly to keep the Indianapolis Colts guessing.



While the full picture isn't known yet, Thursday gave us a better look at where the Commanders stand after Wednesday's walkthrough provided only estimated participation. Rachaad White was again listed as a non-participant with his shoulder injury, joining Sam Cosmi and Nick Cross, who have already been ruled out for Sunday.



Jayden Daniels, Frankie Luvu, Chig Okonkwo and Javon Kinlaw were among seven players who remained limited, while Percy Butler and Amik Robertson moved to full participation. Friday's final report should provide the answers that matter, with game-status designations coming before Washington faces Indianapolis in London. Thursday's full report is below.



Commanders head coach Dan Quinn stressed they have Daniels' best interests in mind: "We won't put him out there before he's ready," Quinn said. "That's why it's important to trust the process. But him being back on the field, that's a good step for us."



I think most are worried about Daniels’ mobility with the brace on in terms of taking hits and falling to the ground, but he doesn’t seem to share the worry. "I love football," Daniels said. "I play football. I get paid to play football ... Everybody's hurting. Something's wrong with somebody on this team, so I just feel like, for me, being a leader, being a guy going out there and giving my shot to go out there and play and obviously protect myself. I just love football. I have a passion for it."

Commanders News From the Day

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin grew up in Indianapolis as a Colts fan. In 2022, the first time he played them became one of the defining moments of his career, a homecoming in front of friends and family. Sunday in London will mark the second time he faces them, this time roughly 4,000 miles from where the first one happened.

That victory created a much wider range of opinions entering Week 4, with Washington ranked anywhere from No. 21 to No. 29 across the nine national power rankings we track each week. Oddly enough, Walter Football actually dropped Washington one spot. I'm not sure what's going on there, but I always like to highlight that Walter is the only website still calling the team the Redskins. Hopefully, the Commanders can change their opinion this week and prove they're better than the 29th-best team out of 32.

The Commanders getting here early on a Wednesday for a game four days away was a strategic decision. The travel debacle involving the 49ers-Rams Week 1 game in Australia — in which San Francisco elected to travel the nearly 8,000-mile journey a week before to the Sept. 10 game, while Los Angeles opted for the day before and lamented the decision following a blowout loss — has spotlighted the varied ways teams decide to handle international games. The Colts chose to arrive on Friday.

Most receiving TD allowed among CB this season



Mike Sainristil 4

Christian Benford 3

Colton Hood 3

Riley Moss 3

16 players tied 2 pic.twitter.com/zyEMmbcyTZ — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2026

“I liked the results from seeing that,” coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday. “I thought that’s the best spot and thing that we can do right now. … Amik, I thought, for three games, has really shown his intensity and competitive drive a number of times. We’ll continue working in that direction with both Fabian and Rasul.”

The Washington Commanders entered this season with legitimate concerns about their offensive line. Laremy Tunsil's triceps injury forced them to shift Brandon Coleman over to left tackle, which in turn forced them to start Chris Paul at left guard. The team had already planned to move guard Nick Allegretti to center, but then he had lingering calf issues that kept him out for most of camp. Couple that with the fact that Josh Conerly Jr. entered year two at right tackle after a rough first year, where his best takeaway was the fact that he played every down with 43 pressures allowed and 13 penalties.

Commanders PR

"Obviously you have those conversations with people I need to have those conversations with. If the surgery was needed to be ASAP, then I've got to do what's best for me. We had those conversations. I was blessed enough to go back out there on the practice field ... I'm not really concerned at this moment."

Podcasts

Sonny skies for Washington.... John Keim and Nicki Jhabvala discuss Sonny Styles, optimism over injured players and thoughts on

London Report: Austin Ekeler, Jayden Daniels, and more! | John Keim Report

Episode 1,422 - Jayden Daniels practices.



Marcus Mariota & Sonny Styles win major weekly awards.



Dan Quinn says Mike Sainristil now is a slot CB.



Guest: @Tarik_ElBashir. Capitals preview off their all-in offseason. Great analysis of what was done & why.https://t.co/djeRTN180u — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 1, 2026

Player Interviews

Pro Football Plus: Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin talked about being over in London they were asked about the WR room being the exciting position to watch. pic.twitter.com/mG9CFN4Vt8 — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) October 1, 2026

SCARY TERRY GOES INTERNATIONAL 🇬🇧🔥



Football first. London later…I think he wants London sooner 😂 pic.twitter.com/3IGy0KkQdg — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 1, 2026

From London, I asked DL Da’Ron Payne about defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ teaching style. pic.twitter.com/G9BrdICz2N — CWallSports (@cwallse) October 1, 2026

From London, RB Austin Ekeler has returned to the Washington #Commanders a year after sustaining a season ending Achilles injury Week 2 last year. I asked Ekeler about his broadcasting/podcasting career while he was recovering from injury. #raisehail #nfl pic.twitter.com/mkpDC3gosh — CWallSports (@cwallse) October 1, 2026

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