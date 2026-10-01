London Walkthrough: Jayden Daniels Tests Elbow, Marcus Mariota Earns Honors — Burgundy Roundup

Jayden Daniels was estimated as a limited participant during Washington's first walkthrough in London, while Marcus Mariota secured NFL weekly honors. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders held their first practice in London, a walkthrough that, according to Week 4's injury report, included 13 players. Because it was only a walkthrough, participation levels were estimated. Sam Cosmi and Nick Cross were listed as DNP and are already ruled out, while Rachaad White was also estimated as a non-participant with a shoulder injury. Jayden Daniels, Frankie Luvu, Chig Okonkwo, and Javon Kinlaw were among the players estimated as limited. The full report is below in the "Commanders News From the Day" section.



The walkthrough and subsequent injury report led to speculation that Daniels could play Sunday. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said it's "too early to call" at this point and that "By Friday we’ll have a definite determination of where we’re at. Until then, we’ll work and start the process, but it would be too early to call."



Anyone who saw the workout video saw the size of the brace Daniels is now wearing, but what caught my attention was the way he still carries that arm like it's in a sling. I get the desire to get him back on the field with the way he was playing before the freak injury occurred, but you also have to weigh the risk of long-term issues with a backup as capable as Marcus Mariota sitting right there.



At any rate, the team's biggest defensive turnaround this season will face perhaps its toughest challenge this weekend in Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The Commanders are allowing 82 yards rushing per game, currently third-best in the league through three weeks, while Taylor is sixth in the league in rushing yards with 258. Something's got to give.

Commanders News From the Day

Josh Conerly Jr. started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders as a rookie and has the distinction of being the only Commanders offensive starter to play every snap in 2025. While he played every snap, it wasn't the smoothest rookie season by any means.

.@Commanders @Seahawks @Gretti_53 hope he doesn't mind that I shine a spotlight on him and his brotherhood of offensive lineman...They make the legendary HOGS proud with this performance..#BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/y2YwN0GNl3 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 29, 2026

Marcus Mariota has been named the Week 3 FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week alongside San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for leading the Washington Commanders to their 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.



Mariota, who was named the starting quarterback with Jayden Daniels recovering from a dislocated elbow, completed 61% of his passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns -- his most in a game since the 2022 season. Mariota became the fourth Washington quarterback to throw three-plus touchdowns against Seattle, joining Sam Howell (2023), Billy Kilmer (1976) and Joe Theismann (1983).



"When he's been in there, we believe wholeheartedly he could give us a chance to win a football game," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said of Mariota.

Game-winning INT 40 snaps into his career 🤯



Kain Medrano’s already making game-changing plays for the @Commanders. pic.twitter.com/T7cNOSDBHd — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 30, 2026

Just who this will be at the expense of is anyone's guess. But this gives the Commanders another experienced presence for their edge-rushing rotation who could also potentially operate on Jones' three-man front.



Snowden has a lot of good football left at 28. He was an asset for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, recording three sacks, 28 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception on 32 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Injury Report 9-30-2026

Commanders vs Colts Injury Report 9/30/2026 | Washington Commanders PR

The Commanders brought Ekeler with them to London as they prepare for their Week 4 international matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, so they clearly believe he's going to be on the field sooner, rather than later. Head coach Dan Quinn all but confirmed that during his Monday press conference. How big that role will be has yet to be determined, but they believe they are better with him on the field.

Pro Football Plus: Welcome back to RB Austin Ekeler, learning a new offense and getting up to speed, he said he will get there. pic.twitter.com/ckG23ztPhN — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) September 30, 2026

Kade Pieper | OG | RS Junior | Iowa



It looked like the interior offensive line struggled opening holes in the run game early, but improved as the game went on. Pass protection was better than last week, but there is still need for improvement. Enter Kade Pieper. Now 6’3”, 293 pounds is small for an offensive lineman, but he is an athlete. He’s got elite quickness, an attribute necessary to play center. It also helps him in the zone blocking game reaching his landmarks. While he might be a smaller offensive line, Piper is strong. He anchors well against power and drives his legs to get movement as a run blocker. Iowa put up 55 points and over 600 yards against Northern Iowa behind Pieper and the offensive line.

Podcasts

Was it just one game or the start of something? | John Keim Report

John gives updates on players traveling to London for the Week 4 game against the Colts. He's also joined by Bram Weinstein, the radio voice of the Commanders, to recap the Seahawks win and what to expect overseas.

Jayden TBD + Suter's Seattle Film - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin opened with thoughts on Dan Quinn describing Jayden Daniels' possibility of playing on Sunday against the Colts in London. Kevin also reacted to Commanders' OC David Blough being discussed already as a potential 2027 head coaching candidate.

Bucking the Colts -Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig is talking about which players made the trip to London, including Jayden Daniels, who stayed back and who might play.

The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag

Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com