One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Commanders Overnight

The Washington Commanders are in a tough spot heading into the draft. With Jayden Daniels set to lead the offense again after an injury-filled second season, there is still uncertainty about how complete this roster really is. The team has brought back key players and added free-agent pieces, but there are still clear gaps that need to be addressed.

Washington currently holds the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, but the bigger issue is what they do not have. The team is missing both a second-round and a fourth-round pick, which limits their flexibility. With needs at wide receiver, linebacker, and edge rusher, the Commanders are facing a clear lack of draft capital.

Why a Trade Back Makes Sense

To fix that problem, Washington needs more picks. A move back in the first round could be the smartest way to do that. One option that makes sense is a deal with the New York Jets.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In this scenario, the Commanders would trade the No. 7 overall pick to the Jets in exchange for the No. 16 pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick.

The question is whether the Jets would agree. Reports suggest New York wants to jump ahead of other wide receiver-needy teams like the Saints and Titans. Targets like Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love could push them to be aggressive. With a win-now mindset, especially with Geno Smith expected to lead the 2026 season, the Jets could be willing to pay more to secure a wide receiver for Smith.

How It Helps Washington

This type of move could reshape the Commanders' draft strategy right away. First, it fills the gap in the second round. That is a key range where teams often find immediate contributors.

Second, it allows Washington to pursue a double-dip strategy. At No. 16, the Commanders could still land a strong playmaker such as wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Then, with the added second-round pick, they could address another major need, like the secondary.

Omar Cooper Jr. participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Building Depth Across the Roster

After a five and 12-season run, the Commanders need more than just one impact player. They need depth across the roster on both sides of the ball. This trade would turn one high pick into multiple chances to find starters.

Before the move, Washington had no second-round pick and was forced to choose between positions early. After the move, they gain flexibility, more total picks, and the ability to address multiple needs. It is a move that could speed up the rebuild under Adam Peters and Dan Quinn.

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