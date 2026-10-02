Commanders Mailbag: Has Sonny Styles Already Entered the Defensive Rookie of the Year Race?

We want to hear from you! Each week, we invite you, the Burgundy and Gold faithful, to send in your Commanders' questions about everything going on in Ashburn/Landover. We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their take heard in the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag, so we'll answer questions on either Monday or Friday, depending on the volume of responses each week.



You can send your Washington Commanders questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+si@gmail.com.

The Commanders are in London this weekend after their first win of the season, and this week’s questions cover everything from Sonny Styles’ early Defensive Rookie of the Year case to a curious game-day roster question involving Sam Hartman and whether Washington’s rookies can keep making an impact.

Is Sonny Styles the Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner?

via Brian G., New York



I'd say he's 100% among the frontrunners right now, although I would add that he has some serious company in LB Jacob Rodriguez from Miami, EDGE rusher David Bailey from the Jets, OLB Rueben Bain Jr. from Tampa Bay, S Caleb Downs from Dallas, and LB Anthony Hill Jr. from the Titans. I believe Rodriguez is the betting favorite currently, but it's early. Styles has certainly helped his case over the last two weeks by being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Seattle Seahawks. So far, Styles has 12 tackles (two for a loss), two QB hits, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, a sack, and an interception.

Why is Sam Hartman on the sidelines if he's on the practice squad?

via Kathy A., Facebook



Very interesting question, as I've wondered the same in the past and started thinking maybe certain players get special privileges, but it's much simpler than that. Practice squad players can be on the sideline even if they haven't been elevated for the game. They can't dress or participate, but the NFL allows them in the bench area as long as they're wearing team-issued clothing and have the proper bench credential. (The relevant language is under Rule 13 — Non-Player Conduct, Section 1, Article 3: Bench Credentials.)



Whether teams choose to have their practice squad players down there is another matter. Antonio Pierce drew attention for putting Raiders practice squad players on the sideline when he took over in Las Vegas, but he wasn't creating an exception to the rule. So Hartman being down there doesn't mean Washington activated him — it just means the Commanders chose to keep him on the sideline.

Can Washington count on its rookies again in London?

via Jose C., Facebook



I believe so. But remember: with Frankie Luvu back on the field, they won't have to rely solely on Sonny Styles, which should help the entire team. Also, I've been waiting for Joshua Josephs to bust through for his first sack; it could be coming this week in London.



Getting Chig Okonkwo back in the lineup should help everyone on that side of the ball and create some open looks — not that Antonio Williams needs much help separating from defenders. Okonkwo's counterparts in the tight end room should look to benefit from the attention being pulled elsewhere. And let's not forget that Athan Kaliakmanis is one bad snap away from getting his first NFL experience with Jayden Daniels out Sunday against the Colts. Hopefully that never happens, but I believe Kaliakmanis would be ready if it ever happens.



That'll do it for this week's HTTR4LIFE Mailbag. We'll see what answers the Commanders give us Sunday in London — and, as always, what new questions come with them.



Get your Commanders updates delivered instantly to your phone by subscribing to our Facebook Messenger News Channel.