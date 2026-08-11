Washington Shuffles the O-Line as Jayden Daniels Stays Sharp | Burgundy Roundup

In today's edition: Head coach Dan Quinn confirms Laremy Tunsil will require surgery, Brandon Coleman slides back over to left tackle, and Stefon Diggs reveals the ultimate factor that brought him home to DC. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along with selected coverage from Commanders On SI.

The Washington Commanders were back at it Monday with pads after having Sunday off, as the team works toward Wednesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed before practice that Laremy Tunsil’s triceps injury will require surgery, leaving Washington reeling about what to do on the left side of the line without him. Brandon Coleman will get the first opportunity at left tackle as the player who was at the position before the team added Tunsil. The day saw the bottom fall out of the kicking competition as both guys easily had their worst day at camp.

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Commanders fans line up as early as three hours before open practice starts.



They explain why pic.twitter.com/xiDGzPWsc5 — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) August 10, 2026

The NFL season is still over a month away but Commanders fans are already in regular season mode. On Saturday, they had their jerseys from all three eras of the franchise: Redskins, Football Team and Commanders. Some had handmade signs. Others showed up to Ashburn in full pads and helmets.



And while it’s easy to call these people crazy for doing all of this for a team that’s won three playoff games since 2000, there’s something endearing about what true love and fandom really look like.



“I cried as a kid when we used to lose, and now [it’s] joy,” said Antonio Cummings, who woke up at 4 a.m. to make the hourlong trek from Prince George’s County. “And I’m looking forward to a better year like we had in 2024. … I just want to support the guys. That’s why I’m here early.”

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Definitely had fun with Luke McCaffrey on this question 😂 but appreciated his honest and insightful answer #Commanders pic.twitter.com/Icl25jSfj9 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 10, 2026

In the run game, I think Coleman will be absolutely fine. He showed he was a strong run blocker when he started at left tackle in 2024 and even when he struggled at guard last year, he was still good in the run game. The Commanders are expected to become more of an outside zone run team this year and Coleman has the athleticism to play that scheme to a high level.

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On the topic of the squad's blocking, a few other key protectors may similarly find themselves ill-prepared for this Friday's kickoff against the Miami Dolphins. Starting center Nick Allegretti has yet to be cleared to fully return from his calf strain, and physical tight end John Bates continues to commit to his own rehabilitation process following a hamstring injury.

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John looks at the state of the offense with 3rd year player Brandon Coleman filling in at left tackle.

“It’s always tough to talk about a player missing time and especially a great player like L.T.,” coach Dan Quinn said Monday. “… It’s a big deal. Like, when it’s game on, you run behind a player like that in the running game and in pass protection.”

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“He hasn’t missed a beat,” Blough said during a press conference after Monday’s training camp practice. “We track everything. We’ve tracked every throw he has made over the last three years. We have metrics to measure all of those statistics. He’s as accurate as he has ever been. He has completed as many passes as he ever has. It’s a testament to asking him to do something different and him wanting to grow and evolve. That’s what this is all about for our whole group.”

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"One, it was home. I liked something about this team. The energy, the coaches. DQ is a helluva coach. Speaking with AP, they're building something and have had some success in recent years. I like being part of something that's going in the right direction. I had some other options to go to some other places, but this made the most sense."



"I'm 32 years old. I've got more football behind me than in front of me, but I want to demonstrate I can hoop still. Everything I want to do out here, I think I can be a good receiver for Jayden (Daniels)."

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Taylor Decker is an accomplished professional. He manned the blindside for the Detroit Lions over a decade-long stint, making the Pro Bowl in 2024. But after a down year by his typically high standards last time around, the NFC North club made him surplus to requirements.

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