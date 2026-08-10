The Good and Not So Good From Commanders’ Ninth Training Camp Practice

The Washington Commanders were back at it Monday with pads after having Sunday off, as the team works toward Wednesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed before practice that Laremy Tunsil’s triceps injury will require surgery, leaving Washington reeling about what to do on the left side of the line without him. Brandon Coleman will get the first opportunity at left tackle as the player who was at the position before the team added Tunsil. The day saw the bottom fall out of the kicking competition as both guys easily had their worst day at camp.

All eyes on Brandon Coleman.



He will get the first opportunity to be the Commanders left tackle with the Tunsil injury pic.twitter.com/4Sty3yBsXM — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 10, 2026

The Good

After a franchise-altering injury at one of the most important positions in football, Brandon Coleman had a decent first day at left tackle. It is important to remember that while he is not Tunsil, Washington drafted Coleman to play tackle, and he started there for 12 games during his rookie season before eventually moving inside last year. Coleman's day was highlighted by holding his own on one rush against Odafe Oweh, carrying him out of the play rather than allowing him to turn the corner. No one is expecting Coleman to miraculously become Tunsil, but the team is desperate for him to be competent enough to secure the spot. Andrew Wylie also received work at left tackle, giving Washington another option behind Coleman, but it's important to remember that Wylie has only played a handful of snaps at the position in live game action.



Jayden Daniels was back to his strong upward trend on Monday. On the first snap of a second-and-long drill, Daniels attacked the defense deep and connected with Dyami Brown for a touchdown in the front corner of the end zone. Plays like that highlight that Daniels is comfortable enough in David Blough’s new offense to attack downfield rather than merely producing efficient underneath work, which is still there for the taking. On another play, Daniels found Stefon Diggs near the sideline on a throw placed just beyond Leo Chenal. His workload and the difficulty of the throws involving him continue increasing as Washington gets Diggs caught up.

Stef Diggs getting ready for the day pic.twitter.com/osIf7go849 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2026

One name that is not going away on defense is Joshua Josephs, who was able to get his hands on Marcus Mariota for a sack during Monday's practice. Josephs has repeatedly shown up in padded practices and has me legitimately ready to watch him closely once preseason starts. Antonio Hamilton Sr. intercepted Mariota and returned it for a touchdown, giving Washington another takeaway from a defense that has been preaching about creating more turnovers all spring and summer long. Josephs and Hamilton's days were the exact types of performances Washington's staff is looking for out of players fighting for snaps and roster position heading into preseason.

Bill Croskey-Merritt vs. Leo Chenal



The fellas getting after it today pic.twitter.com/PwytnkuaU3 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 10, 2026

The Not So Good

The proverbial bottom fell out of the kicking competition Monday as Jake Moody went 2-for-6, missing four straight field goals from 44, 49, 51 and 55 yards, while Drew Stevens did not fare much better, going 3-for-6, missing from 39, 51 and 55. Moody has hit a really bad spot now with 11 misses over the last four practices, after starting camp matching Stevens, kick-for-kick. Moody was not alone in having a bad day, as Stevens also posted his worst day of camp, and it was a moment he was not able to capitalize on Moody's collapse. Moving forward, Stevens still has the advantage based on the larger body of work, but his first truly bad day keeps this from becoming a settled competition before the joint practice and preseason opener.

Drew Stevens had his worst kicking period as well. 3 for 6 with misses from 39, 51 and 55. https://t.co/qZwPLDJ6Z7 — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) August 10, 2026

What was once viewed as just a sloppy day of practice on Saturday is now starting to look like a trend as Washington’s offense has now committed six pre-snap penalties over the last two practices, with the latest coming on third down during Monday’s two-minute drill. The reason something like this matters? A third-down penalty during a two-minute situation is exactly the type of procedural mistake that can sabotage an otherwise successful drive. This is something that needs to be watched and worked on over the next couple of sessions, including against Miami on Wednesday. That practice session will be a perfect way to finally have another defense creating communication and pre-snap variables instead of practicing solely against their own teammates.



Monday gave Washington an encouraging first step toward finding Tunsil's replacement. While Coleman is far from perfect, he gives the team someone they already have trust in from inside the building. With Jayden Daniels trending in the right direction, the team needs to get the kicking competition back in line and get the pre-snap penalties taken care of.

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