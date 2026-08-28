Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s Biggest Improvement Could Unlock Bigger Role — Commanders Daily

Running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt is improving his pass protection to secure a three-down role in Washington. Plus, rookie Malik Spencer reverts to injured reserve. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Washington Commanders running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt proved in year one that he can play the position with 805 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, leading head coach Dan Quinn to challenge him to become a more complete player during OTAs. A few areas limited his opportunities last season, including his unproven receiving ability and questions about pass protection. If Bill can consistently protect Jayden Daniels, the Commanders will no longer have to view him as only an early-down runner. That progression could do several things for the roster, including changing the roster math at his position.



Commanders beat writer Zach Selby believes that Croskey-Merritt's improvement in pass protection has been one of the main things that has stood out this summer during camp. Rushing ability is not the main trait that helps a back gain more snaps on third down. Blitz recognition and keeping the quarterback clean often determine whether coaches trust them in passing situations.

I asked @ZachSelbyWC if he thinks Jacory Croskey-Merritt's pass blocking has improved enough for him to see more snaps on third downs this season. This was his response: https://t.co/l3ASW4KrIZ pic.twitter.com/mfjv5IZFz8 — Dan Chinchar (@DanChincharFF) August 28, 2026

That improvement becomes even more valuable when you look at the current state of Washington's offensive line. The group has spent most of camp mixing and matching pieces because of injuries, and Daniels has already taken more pressure than anyone would like to see in August. Having a running back who can recognize pressure, step into a blitz, and give his quarterback another half-second makes life easier on everybody involved. It also gives new offensive coordinator David Blough more freedom with his personnel instead of tipping his hand every time a different back enters the game.



There is also the roster element. If Croskey-Merritt can stay on the field for all three downs, Washington doesn't necessarily need another back whose main selling point is what he can provide in obvious passing situations. That doesn't guarantee anyone a roster spot or cost someone else one, but versatility becomes extremely valuable when Quinn and general manager Adam Peters are trying to get from 91 players to 53.



Nobody needed to see Croskey-Merritt become a better runner this summer. Washington already knew what he could do with the football in his hands. The next step was becoming a player the coaching staff could trust when the ball wasn't coming his way. If his pass protection has improved as much as it appears, that could be the development that turns Bill from a productive runner into a much more complete piece of Washington's offense.

Malik Spencer Reverts to Injured Reserve

Defensive back Malik Spencer's status became a little clearer after Washington waived him with an injury designation earlier this week. Spencer went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to the Commanders' injured reserve, meaning what originally looked like a straightforward roster cut had an injury component attached to it.



Spencer showed promise during the preseason, including an interception against Miami, before Washington moved on from him. The team has not disclosed the specific injury, and unless the two sides reach an injury settlement, Spencer will remain on injured reserve rather than competing for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.

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