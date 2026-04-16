All the hype right now is on what the Washington Commanders will do in the NFL Draft after being extremely active in free agency earlier in the 2026 NFL offseason.

The Commanders did their due diligence by filling holes on both sides of the ball, and will have the chance to add to that with their picks in the upcoming draft.

In the meantime, players have been working out on their own or with groups to prepare themselves for the upcoming year, and for current starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, his focus this offseason has been on improving the smaller things that he didn't get right in his rookie season as he enters his sophomore campaign.

Details, Details, and more Details

"Just seeing what I wasn't, or just looking at what I thought I could did better this year, and just try to narrow down on those details so next year the same things I struggled with don't happen again," Croskey-Merritt exclaimed to NFL Network. "My sophomore year. Just seeing what I could have did better and just focusing on those details. Being able to do more as a running back."

Croskey-Merritt, aka Bill, had a tremendous rookie season after being drafted by the Commanders in the seventh round and being in a committee-type role. He saw action in all 17 games, starting seven and rushing for over 800 yards with eight trips to the endzone.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The door is open for Croskey-Merritt to expound on that production, especially if those finer details are hashed out as he spoke of, but he will have to earn his touches and prove himself as a legitimate starting back for the Commanders after the acquisition of Rachaad White and Jerome Ford in free agency.

Ball security, improving his pass protection, being consistent, and adding more versatility in the passing game have been the knocks on Croskey-Merritt following his rookie year. These are things that can be worked on, and it seems like he is focusing on these areas as he gets ready for a massive second year in the league.

The Commanders are high on what Croskey-Merritt can be in the offense, but they want more. Their offseason shows that, and if the team decides to draft Jeremiyah Love with the seventh overall pick, then the room becomes even more compact, and the pressure on Croskey-Merritt to perform and produce becomes even heavier.

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