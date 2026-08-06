Winners and Losers From the Commanders’ First Week of Training Camp

Washington has completed six training camp practices so far this summer, which is just enough time to see change but not enough yet to know if it's permanent. To find their name here, a player must have gained or lost opportunity, trust, role clarity, or leverage across the full week. This week, four players improved their standing, while three players, situations, or competitions finished the opening stretch in a worse place.

Winner: Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles is a freak of nature physically, and most knew his transition to the professional game would happen just as fast as he moves; others needed to see visual proof. As it turns out, both groups only had to wait until the team put pads on to instantly see the intensity that Styles brings to the field. His work against the run, most memorably his stop of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (video below), showed how the added contact made Styles’ size, range, and physicality relevant to the evaluation. While it is not clear how they plan on using him yet, it is clear he will be used, and often.

Winner: Jacory Croskey-Merritt

When camp began, Bill already had a place at the running back table for 2026, but the full scope of that role was not something anyone could honestly guess. Dan Quinn openly challenged him back in OTAs to make that next step and become an every-down back. He responded by putting on several pounds of muscle that is obvious to see at camp this past week with his ability to run through contact and reach the second level. The bigger development for Croskey-Merritt is his ongoing improvement catching the ball, and it's obvious that he is trying to take on Quinn's challenge directly. Bill has certainly proven that he is not a one-trick pony who is willing to fall back when other running back weapons are signed.

Winner: Luke McCaffrey

Luke McCaffrey came to Commanders camp with the idea that the WR2 role was wide open and available to the player who was willing to take it. And that is just what he has done: play like he is trying to take that role. Of course, his case is built on several productive practices rather than one isolated catch or touchdown, even though he has had a few of those as well. McCaffrey has used the first week of camp to earn greater leverage and a stronger claim to more consistent offensive opportunities this season. While Stefon Diggs being signed all but killed any chance he has at WR2, his argument for WR3 is strong.

Winner: Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh is hard to miss pic.twitter.com/RATM2iT48f — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2026

Most everyone knew that Odafe Oweh was going to turn heads the moment training camp opened, and they were right. The team is expecting big things from him this season, and his first six practices produced disruption from all angles. Daronte Jones’ attack-oriented system has him programmed to "pin your ears back and just go." The first week only added to the belief Oweh's skill set fits what Washington wants from its rebuilt defensive front.

Loser: The Center Position

The center position was already a spot on the offensive line that was very much in question even after the team announced its intentions to move Nick Allegretti over from guard. The problem here is the secretive way in which the team released Tyler Biadasz without a real backup plan. Now, the team is using Allegretti, a converted guard, at center, while Julian Good-Jones, another converted guard, is the main backup. It also has rookie Matt Gulbin, who is a converted guard, and signed Trey Hill, another converted guard, a few days back. Anyone notice a trend here? At any rate, with Allegretti out, the cast of makeshift centers behind him is struggling to make it work.

Loser: John Bates’ Early-Camp Opportunity

John Bates entered camp with perhaps one of the better opportunities to demonstrate how his established blocking ability could fit within David Blough’s offense. The hamstring injury he is dealing with is expected to cost him multiple weeks of valuable installation reps, not to mention leave the door open for his competition to play catch-up in real time while he sits. While Bates has not lost roster security, as his spot is not going anywhere, he has lost an important opportunity to expand his offensive role at a time when everyone is open to new things.

Loser: The Kicking Competition

Washington Commanders kickers Jake Moody (16) and Drew Stevens (19) work through field-goal attempts during Thursday’s training camp practice in Ashburn, Virginia. July 30, 2026. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Jake Moody and Drew Stevens entered camp without meaningful separation after ending minicamp 6-for-6 on the last day and initially matched one another through perfect kicking sessions the first few days of camp. The two have had some misses of late, which has left the competition without either kicker building any amount of momentum or giving Washington a clearer answer in the process. The competition has failed to deliver to this point as it sits pretty much in the same place it began a week ago.



Styles, Croskey-Merritt, McCaffrey, and Oweh all gained something tangible during the opening week, while the center position, Bates, and the kicking competition lost stability, opportunity, or clarity. These evaluations can change as camp continues, but each selection reflects a meaningful development across the entire opening week rather than one standout or disappointing afternoon.

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