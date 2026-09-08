Commanders News: Week 1 Burning Questions, Practice Squad Moves, and "The Show" Debut | Burgundy Roundup

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The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along withselected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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For the Washington Commanders, Week 1 will be the first real test of everything the staff has spent the summer building. While questions remain about the health of some of the players on the defensive front, most of the main roster decisions have already been made. As Washington gears up for a trip to Philadelphia next Sunday afternoon, the staff is bracing for what will surely be some immediate stressors. The Commanders are bringing a new offense that features a reshuffled offensive line to face one of the toughest defensive lines in football. They will also feature a new defense with injury questions at EDGE against a new Eagles offense. Here are five questions likely to shape the week.

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Logan Paulsen joins to discuss how Washington can lessen the OL concerns - John Keim Report

The Washington Commanders have signed the following player to the practice squad:



WR Van Jefferson



The Washington Commanders have released the following player from the practice squad:



TE Joshua Simon

It’s a direct result of the recent dust-up over the re-issuance of No. 5, a move to which Daniels had a strong reaction. Beyond launching a thousand jokes, it prompted many of the 100,000-plus who attended Saturday night’s Clemson-LSU game to have a strong reaction to an image of Daniels on the video board.



The ESPN college football account on Twitter has posted a clip of (not to be confused with former NFL players at LSU), cycling through one NFL team at a time.



When the Commanders page landed, showing Daniels and K’Lavon Chaisson, the reaction went from generally positive to loudly negative.

Questions also surround Washington's offensive line, new coordinators, secondary and brain trust.

What do Commanders players want in their new stadium?



🎳 Bowling alley & movie theater

🌊 A water slide

♨️ A jacuzzi

🏊‍♂️ An infinity pool

🍔 In-N-Out

🌭 Ben’s Chili Bowl

🐶 A dog park

👟 A shoe store

😴 A place for fans to nap

🗿 A LIFE-SIZE bobblehead



And Jayden Daniels… pic.twitter.com/Hax9siMmdG — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 8, 2026

We posted the first version of this list a little late, after the Detroit Lions game. Since then, the Washington Commanders have finished preseason, trimmed the roster, and started focusing on the upcoming season. More importantly, we've had a couple of weeks to look over film and evaluate the group ourselves, and we're happy to say several of these players will make an impact on the roster in 2026.

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Northwest Stadium will come alive in a whole new way this season at every Commanders home game with a refreshed, dialed up pregame sequence known as The Show. Debuting September 27 against the Seattle Seahawks, The Show will transform the stadium into a cinematic experience that builds anticipation and emotion as the team is welcomed onto the field. Fans familiar with the pregame sequences from last season can expect a host of new and exciting elements during this year's electrifying pregame.

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The Commanders had just used their fifth-round selection (139) on Temple linebacker Jordan Magee. The Commanders’ front office and coaches were happy about the selection of Magee. It was revealed that the front office was in consensus that if Magee was available, they wanted to select him.



The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker was athletic, and the Commanders thought he had a high ceiling in front of him for more development. Why did the Commanders feel this way? Well, for starters, Magee had scored a 9.60 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 117th out of 2889 LB from 1987 to 2024.

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this time next week you will be watching Commanders football 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/xlJNPvalLq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2026

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