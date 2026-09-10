Why Jayden Daniels Wants to Play Point Guard in Washington's New Offense — Commanders Daily

Entering his third season, Jayden Daniels is adopting a point guard mentality. Here is how Washington’s upgraded weapons will help him rely less on hero ball. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

As Jayden Daniels prepares for year three in the Burgundy and Gold, Washington is looking to get more production out of the offense around him via the scheme under new offensive coordinator David Blough. This year, the team has built a larger collection of skill players around Daniels than in his previous two seasons. For Daniels, that gives him the feel of playing point guard in a role that includes getting the ball out to playmakers fast, letting them work in space while trying to avoid playing hero-ball every time the play breaks down.



On Wednesday, Daniels was asked about the weapons around him: "I trust those guys to go out there and make plays. I love basketball," Daniels said. "Just being a point guard, getting the ball to playmakers, the ball in space, and let them do their thing. When it’s time for me ... to go get a bucket, I’ve got to go do that sometimes." Clearly, Daniels' killer mindset hasn't changed while trying to focus on the new system over the last few months.



The point-guard role Daniels mentions is a good comparison, since his job will be to create an explosive play without actually being the explosive play. Giving him Stefon Diggs and Chig Okonkwo alone on top of Terry McLaurin made his life 80% easier, as better surrounding talent will give Daniels more chances to turn ordinary completions into productive plays. The overall idea is for the offense to grow more from what happens after Daniels puts the ball in the right place, not from him creating everything himself.



In this situation, Daniels still controls when the offense should attack and where the favorable matchup is on the field. Bringing back the huddle and giving Daniels more pre-snap responsibilities under center was a smart start to the plan. Washington is asking Daniels to distribute the ball more efficiently; they are not telling him to become a check-down machine.



Going into Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles will give Daniels and the staff an immediate crash test on whether Washington can function without having to rely on him to routinely rescue broken plays. Washington already knows he can take over games; year three should answer if the offense around him is good enough that he doesn't have to as often.

Jayden Daniels ready to go ahead of Sunday's season opener in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/cmSnhgfjE1 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 9, 2026

Commanders' Franchise Value Climbs to $9.8 Billion

Forbes published its annual NFL team valuations this week, and the Washington Commanders' value rose 29% to $9.8 billion from $7.6 billion in 2025 after the Harris Group purchased the franchise for $6.05 billion in 2023. The valuation ranks the team 11th in the NFL, the lowest it has ever been since Forbes started doing the list.

Other Washington Commanders News

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.