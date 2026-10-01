Terry McLaurin Is Facing His Childhood Team Again — This Time 4,000 Miles From Home

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin grew up in Indianapolis as a Colts fan. In 2022, the first time he played them became one of the defining moments of his career, a homecoming in front of friends and family. Sunday in London will mark the second time he faces them, this time roughly 4,000 miles from where the first one happened.



McLaurin is coming off his most productive game of the season; against the Seahawks, he caught six passes for 77 yards and his first touchdown of the season. From the way he sounded this week, McLaurin is more focused on finding consistency on offense than the fact that his first international game happens to come against the team he grew up cheering for. A childhood that included Colts season tickets and an admiration for Marvin Harrison. "I was a big Colts fan growing up. My family and I had season tickets to the games. I was a really big Marvin Harrison fan growing up," McLaurin told CBS Sports in 2021.

That homecoming came on Oct. 30, 2022. Terry finished the day in front of reportedly over 70 friends and family members with six catches for 113 yards. Trailing late, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke found McLaurin at the goal line, where he wrestled the ball away from former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore for a 33-yard catch. Heinicke scored on the next play, and Washington won by one point. After making that play, McLaurin took off his helmet and yelled: "This is my city!" After the game, McLaurin said: "It's kinda cool to be able to go back to where I grew up...where my affinity for football started."



When asked earlier this year about his favorite moment in his career, he immediately brought up that Lucas Oil Stadium game and what he called a "full-circle moment."



Sunday won't be a homecoming when the Colts play the Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This time around, McLaurin will look to build on the production increase he saw last week when he faces the Colts across the pond in Week 4. Indianapolis is a team giving up 276 passing yards a game over three weeks, which ranks 30th in the NFL. A recipe for plenty of Scary Terry in England.



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Pro Football Plus: Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin talked about being over in London they were asked about the WR room being the exciting position to watch. pic.twitter.com/mG9CFN4Vt8 — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) October 1, 2026