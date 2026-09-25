Commanders’ Injury Report Finally Shows Progress — But 5 Still Can’t Practice

The Washington Commanders Injury Report improved slightly on Thursday: five players still did not practice, six were limited, and five practiced fully. Among those now at limited status was DT Javon Kinlaw, who returned after missing practice Wednesday.



Sam Cosmi, Nick Cross, Jayden Daniels, Frankie Luvu, and Chig Okonkwo all missed practice for the second straight day. We already knew Daniels would miss this week, while Cross' status remained uncertain, but seeing Cosmi, Luvu, and Okonkwo miss a second straight practice is concerning. It's hard to replace Sam Cosmi on the offensive line; it's even worse when friendly fire caused the injury.

Cosmi got absolutely rocked in the helmet by Kaytron Allen, his own team-mate, and instantly looked dazed.



About sums up what following this team feels like... pic.twitter.com/Lm3pO5Bvni — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 20, 2026

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke on injuries Monday: "Kinlaw will be limited during the practice week with his shoulder. He's gonna get some imaging done on that, but I anticipate him being limited the first part of the week. And our third one was Cosmi," Quinn said. "And he'll begin the process of the concussion protocol. So, he's into that space and just see how many steps that he can hit."



The best news in the report, beyond Kinlaw returning (though limited), was seeing Kaytron Allen, Tyler Owens, and Jeremy Reaves all move to full participation alongside Brandon Coleman and Drew Stevens. Dorance Armstrong, Percy Butler, Leo Chenal, Jaylin Lane, and Charles Omenihu remained limited for a second straight day.



As usual, Friday is the day when Washington's game-status designations provide some clarity.



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Thursday Injury Report 9-24 | Washington Commanders PR