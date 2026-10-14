Tress Way Reached a Milestone No Washington Punter Had Before — Commanders Daily

Chig Okonkwo had 60 yards before halftime against the Giants, then one official target afterward. David Blough needs to keep him involved in the offense. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

One franchise milestone was overshadowed by the 27-27 tie this past weekend as punter Tress Way surpassed 40,000 career punting yards. Way became the first punter in franchise history and the 36th in NFL history to reach that mark. Officially, Way and Bryan Anger are the only two active punters above that threshold. Earlier this year, Way played in his 200th game for the Washington Football franchise (Commanders, Redskins, WFT), joining Washington Legends Darrell Green, Monte Coleman, Art Monk, and Dave Butz as the only players to reach that mark in the Burgundy & Gold.



Way was highly active and effective Sunday, punting six times for 312 yards, for a 52-yard gross average and a 43.3-yard net average. His longest punt traveled 59 yards from Washington’s own seven-yard line in the first quarter.

A Washington Career That Started on Waivers

Way first became a Redskins player back during the 2014 preseason after Chicago cut him and Washington claimed him. Way became the franchise’s career punting-yardage leader by passing Mike Bragg during the 2024 season, and he is currently the longest-tenured player on the roster.



The Commanders describe him as an emotional team leader and mentor who was voted captain for the fifth time before this season. Way has been to the Pro Bowl three times, after the 2019, 2022, and 2025 seasons, and signed a contract extension in February 2026, though he said on September 10 that this will likely be his last season. "I've felt wanted here my whole career. I didn't want to play anywhere else," Way said.

Tress Way says he thinks this will be his last season pic.twitter.com/l4nLJA1CMF — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2026

This isn't some random free agent the team signed during free agency; he's played his entire regular-season career in Washington and remains a key contributor. Maybe it was always in the cards for him to be here after playing kicker and punter for the Union Redskins back at his high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



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