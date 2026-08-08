The Good and Not So Good From Commanders’ Eighth Training Camp Practice

Saturday marked the eighth and longest day of Washington Commanders Training Camp to date this summer. The day was full of bright spots, including K'Lavon Chaisson creating disruption as he does, Drew Stevens taking a firm grip on the kicking competition as he continues to separate from Jake Moody, and some encouraging work from some of Washington's interior o-line options. Laremy Tunsil left practice after being injured during one-on-ones, forcing Andrew Wylie into the left tackle spot for the rest of practice.

The Good

"Young guy 14 can hoop a little bit."



- Stefon Diggs on Antonio Williams



🎥: @DHarrison82 | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/eOCs7GeqZU — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) August 8, 2026

K'Lavon Chaisson made himself known early and often on Saturday. In one-on-ones against right tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Chaisson used a bull rush to drive the much larger Conerly backward. He also recorded a pass breakup early in practice in work away from the edge. For a player known more for his explosiveness, speed, and bend, the added power makes him much harder to handle.



On Saturday, Stevens went 6-for-6, while Moody went 4-for-6, including one off the post. The kicks were from 33, 37, 42, 47, 52, and 57 yards. Through eight practices, Stevens is 34-for-36, while Moody is 28-for-35 with all seven of his misses coming in the last three kicking sessions; it seems like the pressure is starting to wear on Moody. The competition has gone from Stevens just trying to keep his pace even with Moody to Stevens creating separation on two consecutive days heading toward the joint practice and preseason opener. Ultimately, preseason will decide this one, but Moody is now the kicker looking to change the direction of the competition.



While outsiders may have doubted him, Julian Good-Jones has been holding his own at first-team center, including Saturday against defensive tackle Tim Settle's bull rush. Chris Paul was another player on the offensive line who has shown continued improvement in pass protection. Saturday, that was against Jer'Zhan Newton, whom Paul was able to stay in front of rather than trying to overpower, a sign Paul has been working on evening out his abilities as an offensive lineman.



Stefon Diggs had his deliberately limited debut ramped up on Saturday, with connections on the day with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Saturday was just another step toward getting Diggs up to speed with an offensive installation that is already a week ahead of him.

The Not So Good

With starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil leaving practice early after being injured during a one-on-one rep against Odafe Oweh, not much else will match the level of bad that could be. We likely will not know until the next time Dan Quinn talks to the media. Trainers evaluated Tunsil, as Wylie took over at left tackle. Any absence for Tunsil will test Washington’s newly assembled offensive-line depth.



Moody's 4-for-6 showing was bad when you consider it marks two consecutive days that he missed kicks, while Stevens was perfect. Now Moody is tasked with creating his own momentum while having to battle back and not depend on Stevens to struggle.

False-start penalties appear to be an issue so far this year in camp, and Saturday was especially bad with multiple calls. Camp is one of the better places to work on and eliminate those pre-snap penalties.

These two have been inseparable for all of camp.



Conerly Jr. and Tunsil pic.twitter.com/51MVPwrHSa — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 8, 2026

Chaisson giving us a peek inside another dimension of power from his pass rush was nice. Stevens starting to put some air in between him and Moody is interesting, and Good-Jones and Paul continuing to capitalize on their opportunities could be huge. Tunsil's status was clearly the biggest unknown from Saturday, while Moody needs a solid response the next time they hit the field in the kicking competition.

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