Commanders Signing Veteran RB Craig Reynolds After Jeremy McNichols Injury

The Washington Commanders did not waste much time responding to Jeremy McNichols' quadriceps injury by signing running back Craig Reynolds, according to ESPN's John Keim. Reynolds was among eight players who worked out Sunday. With the team expecting McNichols to miss a few weeks, they needed another healthy back as training camp moves toward its home stretch. This will be Reynolds' second stint with the organization, as the Redskins signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Kutztown University in May of 2019.

The Commanders are signing RB Craig Reynolds, per source. He worked out for the team Sunday. With Jeremy McNichols out a bit with a quad injury, needed another RB. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 17, 2026





During that first stint, Reynolds competed for Washington’s fourth running back spot during the 2019 preseason, eventually spent time on the practice squad, and appeared in three regular-season games before being waived. After leaving Washington, Reynolds was able to develop into a decent reserve running back and special-teams contributor in Detroit. In 60 regular-season games, Reynolds has rushed 154 times for 658 yards and one touchdown, while adding 25 receptions for 258 yards. Reynolds played seven games for the Lions in 2025 before being released in November and finishing the season on New England’s practice squad.



Reynolds is joining the backfield at an interesting time in terms of actual space available at the position. McNichols was locked in at the No. 4 running back spot before the injury, but after Friday night's performance by rookies Kaytron Allen and Robert Henry Jr., that fourth spot seems like it's in jeopardy. Adding Reynolds to the mix feels more like adding a body than anything else, but he is a capable body. More importantly, he is an experienced back who has handled NFL carries and special-teams work before and can step into practice immediately while McNichols recovers. Reynolds also becomes a firm practice squad candidate in the process.



The signing does not signal that McNichols' time is over in Washington. The team needs that extra running back in practice and preseason to ensure everything flows correctly. Reynolds left Washington seven years ago as a young back looking to find a place in the NFL; Monday, he returned as a veteran to a completely different staff and probably the most crowded roster competition on the roster.

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