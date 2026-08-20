The Washington Commanders still have a long, constantly shifting list of high-leverage questions to answer, plus training camp and preseason reviews and injury updates that'll continue shaping the final roster. Several name-brand contributors will keep drawing media attention, but any such roundup of local stars likely won't include one Jeremy McNichols.

By no means is the eight-year veteran a complete afterthought; he's spent the last two seasons of his league-wide travels in D.C., enjoying his most fruitful career stretch yet as a deep-cut running back. But entering the 2026 campaign, a schedule he'll conclude as a 31-year-old back, Washington's hungry fan base stands to learn a lot more about the subtly loaded position group he's attempting to rejoin.

This is where McNichols hopes to leverage his recent strides into reasons to remain a regular favorite, feeding into a story far more pressing than what the well-traveled weapon stands for on his own. Even if his accumulated statistics won't impress anyone, he's already put in the time to grow alongside the Commanders' warping offense, and he'll need all of the advantages he can grasp in attempting to stick around a bolstered running back room.

McNichols' Dampened Context-Based Odds

The free agent couldn't have known what the Commanders' draft scouts had cooking up for the future of McNichols' position when he re-signed to the squad in March, but he's up against much more intriguing long-term bets than the backs he's had to contend with over recent years.

As if impressive second-year back Bill Croskey-Merritt and incoming difference-maker Rachaad White weren't enough at the head of the ground attack's snake, another generation of ascending pros look to further complicate the RB3 slot that McNichols had grown to expect. Sixth-round draftee Kaytron Allen and free agent prospect Robert Henry Jr. had already spent training camp reportedly raising eyebrows before impressing national viewers in their joint preseason debut, ensuring that McNichols' road to remaining relevant will be as obstructed as possible.

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (R) celebrates with Commanders running back Robert Henry Jr. (30) after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if the veteran weren't up against complicated-enough odds amidst his attempts to stick it out alongside his younger compatriots, his body appears to have turned on him at an inopportune junction.

McNichols suffered a quad injury last week, necessitating a late acquisition of an experienced replacement in Craig Reynolds. To be clear, Reynolds is hardly guaranteed to stick it out through the month's end, but add a race against the organization's roster-cutting clock to the respected running back's struggles.

He's avoiding the simple axe in managing his road to rapid recovery- look no further than Jerome Ford, another accomplished pro who signed to Washington on a one-year deal of his own this spring. He peaked higher than McNichols with a pair of seasons with 500+ rushing yards, but no impressive numbers could save him from an IR assignment that'll effectively end his fifth season before it begins.

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs with the ball during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Imminent cuts are sure to apply extra pressure to those looking to outrun any preseason trips to the medical tent, with eyes now falling on the sidelined McNichols amidst his push to return as one of the oldest players lining the Commanders' running back rotation. Ford may be out of the way, but he still has to excite Washington's front office enough to the point that they'd rather ride with the journeyman they trust over a younger pickup.

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