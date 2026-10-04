Commanders Inactives: Terry McLaurin Joins Jayden Daniels on Sideline vs. Colts
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The Washington Commanders will face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday morning in London, looking to build on last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks and get back to .500.
Washington already knew they would be shorthanded against the Colts in London, but Sunday's inactive list made things even tougher.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is officially inactive after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that popped up late in the week. He joins quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Rachaad White, guard Sam Cosmi, and safety Nick Cross, who had already been ruled out before game day.
Here is the full list of Commanders inactives:
Commanders Inactives
RB Rachaad White
S Nick Cross
RG Sam Cosmi
QB Jayden Daniels
WR Terry McLaurin
WR Luke McCaffrey
OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Washington will once again turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback with Daniels sidelined, while White's absence leaves Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen and the recently returned Austin Ekeler in the backfield mix.
The Commanders do get some help back this week, as Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo will return after missing the last two games.
Colts Inactives
WR Keenan Allen
WR Darius Slayton
QB Riley Leonard
RB DJ Giddens
DE George Gumbs
G Dalton Tucker
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone