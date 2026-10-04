Commanders Inactives: Terry McLaurin Joins Jayden Daniels on Sideline vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders will face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday morning in London, looking to build on last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks and get back to .500.



Washington already knew they would be shorthanded against the Colts in London, but Sunday's inactive list made things even tougher.



Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is officially inactive after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that popped up late in the week. He joins quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Rachaad White, guard Sam Cosmi, and safety Nick Cross, who had already been ruled out before game day.



Here is the full list of Commanders inactives:

Commanders Inactives

RB Rachaad White

S Nick Cross

RG Sam Cosmi

QB Jayden Daniels

WR Terry McLaurin

WR Luke McCaffrey

OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste



Washington will once again turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback with Daniels sidelined, while White's absence leaves Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen and the recently returned Austin Ekeler in the backfield mix.



The Commanders do get some help back this week, as Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo will return after missing the last two games.

Colts Inactives

WR Keenan Allen

WR Darius Slayton

QB Riley Leonard

RB DJ Giddens

DE George Gumbs

G Dalton Tucker



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