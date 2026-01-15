Commanders turn to a familiar name as offensive coaching staff takes shape

The Washington Commanders have been busy reshaping their coaching staff since their offseason began. Following the departure of Kliff Kingsbury, the organization made a move by promoting quarterbacks coach David Blough to offensive coordinator, signaling a new direction their headed on offensive side of the ball.

With Blough stepping into his new role, the Commanders quickly turned their attention to filling the quarterbacks coach position. For his first offensive hire, Blough and the organization landed on a familiar name, bringing in D.J. Williams, the son of franchise legend Doug Williams.

Williams enters his eighth season as an NFL coach, bringing both experience and continuity to the staff. His father has long served as an executive in the Commanders’ front office, adding another layer of familiarity as the franchise continues to reshape its coaching structure and identity.

A Coaching Path Through the NFC South

This past season, Williams worked with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was hired in 2024 as an assistant quarterbacks coach before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2025. Before his time in Atlanta, he spent four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, joining the staff in 2019 as an offensive assistant with a primary focus on quarterback development.

During his tenure in New Orleans, Williams worked with quarterback rooms that finished in the top 10 in completions, touchdown passes, and passer rating. In Atlanta, he worked closely with veteran Kirk Cousins and second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., earning praise for his communication skills and approach to player development.

Tying the Past to the Present

Hiring Williams ties the organization’s Super Bowl legacy to its ongoing rebuild under quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose second season was impacted by injuries. With Doug Williams remaining in the front office, the move also creates a rare family dynamic as his son steps into a key role on the offensive staff.

This is not the first time the Williams family has been part of the same organization. The father-son duo was together at Grambling State University, where D.J. played quarterback under his father and led the Tigers to a victory in the 2011 SWAC Football Championship Game against Alabama A&M University. After his playing career, he transitioned into coaching, joining New Orleans with a continued focus on quarterback development.

Still Work to Be Done

With an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach now in place, the Commanders still have work to do. The team must fill the offensive line coach position and continue its search for a defensive coordinator as it rounds out the coaching staff.

