Why Dennard Wilson is the perfect 'veteran' safety net for David Blough

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders’ search for their next defensive coordinator is moving forward, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team interviewed Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson for the role on Saturday.

That brings the total amount of candidates interviewed by the Commanders to three that we know of, including Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, both of whom were initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With the three coaches interviewed, Washington has satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates, either in person or virtually. This means the team is cleared to hire their next defensive coordinator once they and the candidate of choice agree on terms.

David Blough promotion impacts DC search

On Friday, I was able to confirm what the Commanders have since formally announced: David Blough has been promoted to offensive coordinator following Kliff Kingsbury's departure after two seasons with the team.

That means 2026 will be Blough’s first season as the primary game planner for the offense in Washington, and he will also be calling plays for the first time in his career during regular-season games.

Given that consideration, the assumption many carry is that head coach Dan Quinn will look for a veteran defensive coordinator who has experience and can carry the weight of their game-day duties so that he can then focus on Blough if needed during his development on the job.

Both Wilson and Graham fit the bill as veteran defensive coordinators who are known for having solid processes and a grasp of their game-day responsibilities.

I outlined some of the things that make Graham an attractive candidate late last week, and now, looking at Wilson, there are going to be natural questions due to the lack of success as a whole that the Titans experienced in 2025.

Wilson's elite track record with DBs

However, it will also be important to consider Wilson’s role in crafting top-three pass defenses in consecutive seasons: first, as the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and then as the defensive coordinator for Tennessee in 2024.

Wilson has also been part of the development of some of the game’s best defensive backs today, including Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

During Jamal Adams’ best three seasons in the NFL, from 2018-2020, when he made three Pro Bowls and All-Pro Teams with the New York Jets, Wilson was his defensive backs coach and/or defensive pass game coordinator.

Unlocking Quan Martin

While more research needs to be done on this latest candidate before forming a firm opinion, it’s clear just from the surface that Wilson is a coach with a solid process and track record for getting the most out of his players. Something that would be very attractive to a team like the Commanders, who have young secondary players under contract, including defensive backs Mike Sainristil, Trey Amos, and Quan Martin, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026.

