Commanders' Dan Quinn explains frustration after fifth straight loss
The Washington Commanders are still looking for their first win since Week 5 after losing to the Detroit Lions in a 44-22 rout.
The loss has added on to the frustration of the five straight weeks of losing the Commanders have faced. Things aren't the same as 2024, which is creating frustration for the team.
“Yeah, we definitely are. That's why like the frustration, man. Like I get that and it's not an excuse. We got to find a way to channel that frustration," Quinn said postgame.
"Like you saw at the end of the half, penalties and actions. Like we can't have it. It's all coming from that, from the frustration, the angst, that feeling, the darkness of it all. Yeah, no one saw that obviously coming about where we're at. But I also told him like that's the chapter, that's where we are and we have to be the ones to get it out.
"I'm not saying it's going to go this much better, but it has to be and we're the ones that go do that. We got to be the ones to dig it out. And that's why I kind of just want like everything I can into this game, this moment and see what we can go get better at. That's what we'll do.”
Commanders hoping to regain spark soon
Things are low for the Commanders at the moment, but things could be worse for the team. The Commanders still have some fighting spirit even after losing five games despite all of the injuries and adversity they have faced.
The team's chemistry is coming into play now and that is what's keeping the ship afloat. The Commanders will have to lean on that as they go into their final seven games.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 11 when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.
