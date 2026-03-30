Commanders Not Ruling Out Bobby Wagner Reunion Despite Latest Linebacker Moves

As the Washington Commanders continue to reshape their roster, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn aren’t closing the door on veteran Bobby Wagner just yet.

A Team Turning the Page

This offseason, the Commanders have been signaling a shift toward developing and retaining younger players. While they haven’t officially ruled out the Pro Bowl linebacker, recent moves suggest the organization is ready to transition to a new core at the position, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Before free agency, Quinn and Peters reportedly had a direct and transparent conversation with Wagner about the direction the team plans to take. While the Commanders may be looking ahead, it doesn’t take away from the impact Wagner had during his brief time in Washington. He was integral in helping establish the culture Quinn is building and quickly became a tone-setter in the locker room.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner’s leadership extended beyond the field, most notably through his mentorship of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two were often seen sitting together in the front row during team meetings, a visual representation of Wagner’s influence across the roster.

Even late in his career, Wagner’s production remains elite. Last season, he became just the third player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 career tackles, further cementing his Hall of Fame résumé. Still, the Commanders appear focused on investing in players they believe are on the rise.

New Faces, New Opportunity

That future includes veteran addition Leo Chenal and 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Magee. Quinn has praised Chenal’s physicality, particularly his ability to tackle downhill and contribute as a blitzer, some traits he developed across 44 starts with the Kansas City Chiefs. With Magee, he impressed the coaching staff with his quickness and development. He spent significant time learning alongside Wagner and even stepped into the middle linebacker role during practices when Wagner rested due to a knee injury.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Blueprint for 2026

Washington is taking a similar “open door” approach with tight end Zach Ertz, though in both cases, a return would likely depend on unexpected roster needs. For now, the focus remains on growth from within.

The Commanders' front office is eager to see what this new linebacker group can become. And while Wagner may no longer be in the building, the standard he helped establish continues to shape the team’s direction moving forward.

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