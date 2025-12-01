Commanders' Treylon Burks makes incredible highlight TD vs. Broncos

The Washington Commanders are competing closely with the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Trailing 13-7 going into the second half, the Commanders had to do something in order to take the lead back. Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks did just that, connecting on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota.

TREYLON BURKS WHAT THE



Burks makes insane catch for Commanders

Burks, a first-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL draft, scored his first touchdown for the Commanders after three years with the Tennessee Titans. Burks struggled in his time with the Titans, ultimately resulting in his release earlier this season.

The Commanders picked him up after they needed some wide receiver depth, and he is now beginning to deliver. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about Burks' contributions in his first few weeks with the team.

“Yeah, they've made plays when they needed to. There's some plays they like to have back obviously, but very conscientious, hardworking players that you could see with development, the way they work, the professionalism, they got a chance to have a nice role in this league. And so that is exciting to see some of those young guys when they had their number called make plays," Kingsbury said earlier this week in a press conference.

Going into the game, Burks had four catches for 72 yards with the Commanders this season. Last year, he only had four catches for 34 yards with the Titans. This is his first touchdown since the 2022 season. Plays like this will keep Burks with the Commanders as a contributor this season and possibly even beyond.

That touchdown catch by Treylon Burks is his first since December 4, 2022, and his first as a member of the Commanders' roster. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) December 1, 2025

On the ensuing drive, Broncos running back RJ Harvey scored a 1-yard touchdown to retake the lead. The Commanders trail 20-14 midway through the third quarter. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on the Peacock app.

