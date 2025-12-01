Commanders lose heartbreaker in overtime vs. Broncos

The Washington Commanders are disappointed once again after losing 27-26 to the Denver Broncos in Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football.

The Commanders had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter as Marcus Mariota led them to a field goal as time expired in regulation. New kicker Jake Moody lined up for a field goal and kicked it right down the middle to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix found tight end Evan Engram for a massive gain inside Commanders territory. That set up running back RJ Harvey to score a five-yard touchdown.

In overtime, the Commanders drove into Broncos territory and Mariota threw a touchdown to Terry McLaurin, but it was called back on a holding penalty from rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. On the next play, Mariota found Deebo Samuel for a pass that went down to the 1-yard line. The Commanders couldn't score on the first three plays by the goal line, leading to fourth down, which ended in a touchdown to McLaurin.

READ MORE: Commanders' Treylon Burks makes incredible highlight TD vs. Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix scrambles with the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders linebacker Preston Smith. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders fall short once again vs. Broncos

On the two-point conversion attempt, Mariota's pass was tipped by Broncos linebacker Nick Bonitt

The Commanders played close all night long with the Broncos who entered the game as one the AFC's best teams with a 9-2 record. It was an admirable effort from Dan Quinn and his team much like they have in the past few weeks, but they came up a play short once again.

For the Commanders, it is their 7th straight loss dating back to Week 5 when they last won against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. It is their second straight overtime loss. Back in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, the Commanders lost 16-13.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

READ MORE: Commanders injury report has three out vs. Broncos

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking

• Commanders offense gets a boost as Deebo Samuel excited for star WR return

• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension

• Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense