Commanders player's suspension is at the center of a new controversy
Issues seem to keep finding the Washington Commanders this season. Between a string of injuries that have hindered their progress and a series of suspensions, the team can’t seem to catch a break.
Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu faced a suspension for repeated hip-drop tackles, which was later reduced to a fine after his appeal. Then, during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected after throwing a punch at Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Payne’s Side
After the game, teammate Javon Kinlaw insisted that the wide receiver struck Payne first. Payne later posted a video appearing to show St. Brown throwing the initial punch. Now, St. Brown is speaking out and sharing his side of the story.
St. Brown Explains How It Started
On a recent episode of his St. Brown Podcast, the star wide receiver explained that the confrontation began two plays before Payne threw the punch.
“Two plays before that I’m blocking, um, I believe it was number 20,” said St. Brown, referring to Commanders safety Quan Martin.
“He is lowkey driving me, he got me, he got under me, and he’s driving me back into the pile,” he continued. “The play is kind of dead and he drives me down. I mean good play by him.”
Things Escalate Between St. Brown and Payne
As St. Brown continued, he said that was when things started to go wrong. “I get up and he’s talking to me, whatever, I wasn’t even saying much and Payne comes out and bumps me,” according to St. Brown.
The bump from Payne left St. Brown confused. “I’m like what the f**k?” he said. St. Brown admitted that after that, he hit Payne and that Payne started talking trash. “Then I hit him again, I accidentally hit him in the face,” St. Brown admitted. “I didn’t mean to jab him in the face, I just meant to push him off and I so happen to hit him in the face.”
Officials appeared to miss the initial exchange, as no flag was thrown on St. Brown. Payne’s retaliation, however, drew a penalty resulting in his ejection and a subsequent suspension.
St. Brown Owns Up, But Payne Still Suspended
St. Brown acknowledged his role in the altercation. “At that point I was like I shouldn’t have done that. Probably a flag, the ref was standing right there, he didn’t throw the flag, so that’s that.”
What St. Brown didn’t anticipate was Payne’s response two plays later. Despite the release of video footage and now with St. Brown’s own account of events, Payne’s appeal was denied. As a result, he will remain suspended and is ineligible to suit up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
READ MORE: Commanders' injury nightmare just got even worse before their Spain trip
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders add 26 sack edge rusher before facing Dolphins
• Commanders down, but not out after losing to Lions
• Commanders get bad news on Daron Payne after punching Amon-Ra St. Brown
• Commanders are not firing anyone; Dan Quinn has a different plan