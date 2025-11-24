Commanders face a complex elimination scenario in Week 13
The Washington Commanders have one game remaining in the month of November, and then it's on to December football, always considered the most critical stretch of any NFL season.
At least, it is when you’re in the hunt for a playoff spot, which the Commanders currently are, but are dangerously close to being permanently fixed on the outside looking in this season.
So close in fact, Washington can actually be eliminated in Week 13 if several factors fall into place.
The Determining Factor This Week
The determining factor of whether or not the Commanders could be eliminated next week actually comes this week, when the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Monday night football to close out Week 12.
If you want Washington alive entering December, then you want a Panthers victory, as it would leave the team in the NFC’s seventh spot mathematically within reach.
On the other hand, if you are already focused on next year’s NFL Draft and want the best draft position possible, you want a 49ers win, which puts the Commanders in a position to be eliminated from the postseason if they lose and several other teams win their Week 13 matchups.
Of course, if Washington beats the Denver Broncos in a game, it is currently a near touchdown underdog, then no matter which team wins Monday night, the team would still be mathematically alive.
The Nightmare Scenario
But if it loses in Week 13 following a 49ers win in Week 12, then four other teams winning would eliminate the Commanders.
Those teams are San Francisco (at Cleveland Browns) again, the Green Bay Packers (at Detroit Lions), the Seattle Seahawks (vs. Minnesota Vikings), and the Chicago Bears (at Philadelphia Eagles).
Currently, the Bears and Packers are both underdogs in their respective Week 13 contests.
The Path to Survival
The best-case scenario for protecting playoff chances in Washington obviously starts with defeating the Broncos in primetime.
Then, the teams listed above all need to lose, including the Packers on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions. Additionally, while the game has no role in eliminating the Commanders, an Arizona Cardinals win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would knock the losing team to 6-6 and keep them within striking distance entering December.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Dallas Cowboys, also on Thanksgiving, helps Washington as well, as does a Seattle Seahawks win over the Minnesota Vikings during the weekend.
Finally, while it sounds counterintuitive, the chances of the Commanders catching the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East Division are even slimmer, so seeing them defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 13 is actually a positive, as it keeps the former within reach of being caught in the Wild Card race.
That’s a lot of moving pieces, of course, so the easiest way to look at it is to cheer for a Washington win and let us sort out the rest, which we’ll do every step of the way, no matter what the results.
READ MORE: Commanders' season has hit a new low in latest PFF rankings
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 bold predictions for rest of Commanders' season
• Commanders made a handful of roster moves during the bye week
• Commanders seem to be planning for Jayden Daniels to return before end of year