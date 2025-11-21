Commanders projected to draft an Ohio State star to fix their WR corps
When you look at the list of things the Washington Commanders could have used in this 2025 NFL season, receiver is certainly one of the items at the top of the list.
It isn’t that the Commanders didn’t have any, but playing with the majority of the season without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown on top of losing Luke McCaffrey for the year just this month, the weapons available to quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota haven’t been what the team intended when the year began.
The fact that Washington ranks even middle of the pack in yards per pass attempt is somewhat impressive when considering the injuries suffered within the group, which is perhaps why Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently sent one to the team in an updated mock draft.
A Vertical Threat Arrives
“[Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell] Tate is the vertical threat the Commanders' offense has sorely missed with Terry McLaurin sidelined for most of the year. The long, rangy receiver is averaging 18.2 yards per reception while hauling in 84.8% of his targets,” Renner says.
The Draft Board Landscape
Tate is plenty of draft experts’ favorite receiver in this upcoming class so far, but in this mock draft, he’s the second one off the board after Arizona State Sun Devils star Jordyn Tyson came off the board No. 4 to the New Orleans Saints.
Another popular option being discussed around Commanders mock drafts is Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who ends up unavailable after being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the first pick in Renner’s mock.
In his third year playing for the Buckeyes, Tate currently stands at 109 career receptions, just over 1,700 yards, and 12 career touchdown catches, though he hasn’t played since his team’s November 1st win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
An Injury Mystery
There is a bit of suspicion or mystery surrounding Tate’s injury while Ohio State head coach Ryan Day commits to his policy of being as intentionally vague as possible, however, and some wonder if the receiver will be able to return by the end of the month for what is likely his last shot to beat the hated Michigan Wolverines.
If he can’t get back for this game, that means the College Football Playoffs will be the next opportunity fans will get to see the receiver who could potentially land with their favorite team, joining forces with another Buckeyes great, current Washington receiver Terry McLaurin.
READ MORE: 3 bold predictions for rest of Commanders' season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders made a handful of roster moves during the bye week
• Commanders seem to be planning for Jayden Daniels to return before end of year
• What's next for Commanders as bye week approaches?
• Marcus Mariota has one word to describe Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.