Commanders get help for Jayden Daniels in latest NFL mock draft

The Washington Commanders are seeing their season slip away but there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Commanders' 3-8 record through 11 games will likely translate towards getting a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft that the team can use to get better in a key area. USA Today contributor Ayrton Ostly conducted a recent mock draft where the Commanders selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 7 overall pick.

"Washington has built a promising offensive line in front of Jayden Daniels, and now the franchise needs to get him some weapons in the passing game. Tyson entered the year as the No. 1 wideout in the class and that hasn't changed. He's not a burner, but he's a consistent separator on the outside thanks to his route-running and sure hands," Ostly wrote.

Commanders take Jordyn Tyson in mock draft

The only players taken before Tyson were Auburn pass rusher Keldric Faulk, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr., Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs.

Tyson would fill an immediate need for the Commanders as their new No. 1 wide receiver. The Commanders offense has sorely missed Terry McLaurin this season as he's been hurt with a quad injury for most of the year.

Last season, Tyson came on the radar of NFL scouts when he caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns to help Arizona State win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff. This year, he has 59 catches for 689 yards and eight touchdowns.

While the Commanders could seek out other needs, wide receiver should be a big one for the team in the draft. If they take Tyson, they are getting the consensus best wideout in the rookie class, so the Commanders should pounce on the opportunity.

