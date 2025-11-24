A new mock draft has the Commanders taking a 'skeleton key' defender

If the 2025 NFL Season were to close out today, the Washington Commanders would have a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s been a steep decline and fall from where the Commanders were last year, but after injuries helped to expose depth issues and schematic flaws, the team is at least in a position where it might be able to add even more blue-chip talent to quarterback Jayden Daniels and others.

With the bye week coming to a close, we wanted to take one more look into the future before getting back to more pressing business, with a mock draft view of who might be available to help Washington get back on track in 2026.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Top-10 Pick on the Horizon

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is the kind of player who could inspire a team like the Commanders to toss aside common practice to get a ‘skeleton key’ type of defender on their roster.

The rise in analytics will tell you that safety isn’t a position worth spending such high draft capital on, but if Washington targets help in the front seven and even in other secondary spots in free agency, Downs could be the perfect addition in the first round, especially if the top edge rushers are off the board already.

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague (91) rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Addressing the Trenches and Beyond

Without a second-round pick thanks to the trade that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil into the fold, we fast forward to the third round, where we project the Commanders to target interior offensive line help.

Specifically, Auburn center Connor Lew could be someone high on the draft board next April as he can immediately contend for interior snaps. Chris Paul has served well as the left guard this season, and center Tyler Biadasz is a favorite for a reason, but the overall line efficiency this season is middle of the pack when it comes to pass blocking, leaving room for competition.

As long as Tunsil is on the roster and with Josh Conerly Jr. only entering his second season since being a first-round pick in 2025, we can’t imagine they target another offensive tackle early, so interior offensive line is the move here.

Some Day 3 names to watch at this stage include Miami (FL) receiver Eugene Wilson III, who could not only add to the room but contribute as a kick returner, freeing Deebo Samuel to focus on offense if the team can bring him back for 2026. Colorado cornerback D.J. McKinney is another prospect who has the requisite size and raw tools to be a developmental project behind Trey Amos and another veteran the team might bring in as a free agent, especially if the Commanders move on from Marshon Lattimore, as many expect this offseason.

