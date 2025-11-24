Commander Country

A new mock draft has the Commanders taking a 'skeleton key' defender

The Washington Commanders are struggling, and eyes are turning to the draft. A new projection has them taking a versatile star who could change their defense.
David Harrison|
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In this story:

Washington CommandersOhio State Buckeyes

If the 2025 NFL Season were to close out today, the Washington Commanders would have a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s been a steep decline and fall from where the Commanders were last year, but after injuries helped to expose depth issues and schematic flaws, the team is at least in a position where it might be able to add even more blue-chip talent to quarterback Jayden Daniels and others.

With the bye week coming to a close, we wanted to take one more look into the future before getting back to more pressing business, with a mock draft view of who might be available to help Washington get back on track in 2026.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2)
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Top-10 Pick on the Horizon

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is the kind of player who could inspire a team like the Commanders to toss aside common practice to get a ‘skeleton key’ type of defender on their roster.

The rise in analytics will tell you that safety isn’t a position worth spending such high draft capital on, but if Washington targets help in the front seven and even in other secondary spots in free agency, Downs could be the perfect addition in the first round, especially if the top edge rushers are off the board already.

Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75)
Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague (91) rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Addressing the Trenches and Beyond

Without a second-round pick thanks to the trade that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil into the fold, we fast forward to the third round, where we project the Commanders to target interior offensive line help.

Specifically, Auburn center Connor Lew could be someone high on the draft board next April as he can immediately contend for interior snaps. Chris Paul has served well as the left guard this season, and center Tyler Biadasz is a favorite for a reason, but the overall line efficiency this season is middle of the pack when it comes to pass blocking, leaving room for competition.

As long as Tunsil is on the roster and with Josh Conerly Jr. only entering his second season since being a first-round pick in 2025, we can’t imagine they target another offensive tackle early, so interior offensive line is the move here.

Some Day 3 names to watch at this stage include Miami (FL) receiver Eugene Wilson III, who could not only add to the room but contribute as a kick returner, freeing Deebo Samuel to focus on offense if the team can bring him back for 2026. Colorado cornerback D.J. McKinney is another prospect who has the requisite size and raw tools to be a developmental project behind Trey Amos and another veteran the team might bring in as a free agent, especially if the Commanders move on from Marshon Lattimore, as many expect this offseason.

READ MORE: Commanders get help for Jayden Daniels in latest NFL mock draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders' season has hit a new low in latest PFF rankings

• What's next for Commanders as bye week approaches?

• 3 bold predictions for rest of Commanders' season

• Commanders made a handful of roster moves during the bye week

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Share on XFollow DHarrison82
Home/News