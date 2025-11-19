What's next for Commanders as bye week approaches?
The Washington Commanders are at the bye week after going 3-8 in their first 11 games of the season.
The team has lost six straight games, so the bye week is coming at a good time. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained what he will use the bye week for as the team navigates the final chunk of the schedule.
“I think everybody deals with it differently, but just knowing that, I use the phrase “what's next?” for a reason because it's literally the only thing we have some influence over. So, as emotionally or disappointed or just outraged about how that's gone, we don't have any space to change that, but we do have a chance to influence what's next," Quinn said.
Commanders planning for changes with bye week
While a spot in the playoffs is likely out of the question, the Commanders will still try and make some changes to try and get something positive going for the final couple of weeks.
“Yeah, first thing I gotta look at the big picture and make sure the messaging of how we set the tone for what the next half will bring," Quinn said. "That's really important, what do we want to emphasize? What things need to be changed? What can we emphasize more at practice?
"Okay, we want more of the redzone or more a third down. And navigating that is important, the second half of the season, you got a chance to get better, man. And so, that's what I want to see. There's a lot of players here on this team that I want to see do this and we'll work really hard to do that.”
Quinn and the Commanders will be back in action in Week 13 when they take on the NFL-best Denver Broncos at home.
