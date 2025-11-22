Commanders could land a star WR thanks to a contract loophole
The Washington Commanders have been criticized for not doing more to secure their receiver room during the 2025 offseason.
On the surface, it would look like the Commanders did plenty by bringing in receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers organization, re-signing Noah Brown, and drafting Jaylin Lane.
However, after Brown’s extensive injury history jumped up again this season, and star receiver Terry McLaurin’s extended holdout for a new contract ultimately led to missing most of the season with a nagging quad injury, it has become clear that if Washington wants to get back to winning in 2026, it's going to need to do more work on the group.
With news breaking late in the week that 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk may become available this offseason, there should be no surprise that we’re eyeing the Commanders as a potential landing spot, especially if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
A Relationship on the Rocks
“Aiyuk, sources say, has failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months, and the 49ers have grown increasingly frustrated with the receiver’s lack of communication,” Dianna Russini and Michael Silver of The Athletic are reporting.
“The 49ers, sources say, responded by voiding the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract for 2026, asserting that the absences amounted to a failure to fulfill his contractual obligations. Aiyuk, according to multiple league sources, told NFL Players Association representatives that he did not want to fight the move via an official grievance. That would clear the way for his expected release at season’s end.”
The Path to Washington
Assuming these reports are true, clearly the two sides are on board with going their separate ways, so much so that the team may be willing to do so without even getting draft compensation from the team that acquires Aiyuk.
If the receiver is, in fact, released at the end of the season, Washington immediately moves to the top of the list of teams that we already know Aiyuk would have interest in.
Rekindling the Spark
Last offseason, while trying to force the exact contract extension the 49ers just voided guaranteed money from, Aiyuk and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels caused multiple waves with social media postings and interview segments by the receiver himself that clearly pointed to the duo being highly interested in reuniting.
Daniels and Aiyuk were teammates with the Arizona State Sun Devils program before the receiver left for the NFL. Daniels eventually transferred to LSU, where he became a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There’s no guarantee Washington general manager Adam Peters would be willing to meet contract demands Aiyuk might have, but given the fact that the receiver last played in an NFL game last October, his leverage in any negotiations would be limited.
The fact that he’ll be just 28 years old entering next season, however, means there is certainly potential there for the two sides to bring the rejuvenating energy each will be seeking in the 2026 offseason, according to reports.
