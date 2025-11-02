Commanders are home underdogs, and the national media is piling on
When you’re on a three-game losing streak, the way the Washington Commanders are entering Week 9 against a 5-2 Seattle Seahawks team coming off their bye week, it's really no surprise that you’re an underdog at home.
Some might argue that being underdogs at home should be enough motivation for the Commanders to play a better brand of football than they have consistently this season, but then, if outside influence is needed to motivate the team, there may be bigger problems.
Instead, Washington head coach Dan Quinn will look to himself, his staff, and the players inside the building to drive the motivation to be great on Sunday night, even if barely anybody believes his team will get off its slide and get an all-important fourth win of the season this weekend.
'Barely Anyone' Believes
By barely anyone, we mean just one of the five analysts who pick games for NFL.com every week selected the Commanders, with Tom Blair providing an explanation for why he’s choosing the Seahawks to win Sunday night.
'Last Year Really Was Last Year'
“Because, for the moment, fortune is smiling on the team that paid a top-of-the-market price for a rehabilitated QB and giving a big ol' frowny face to the team that reached the NFC title game last season,” he wrote. “Which brings me to this recent quote from Bobby Wagner: "Last year was last year -- the things that happened last year are gone." Is it a too-pat answer to the question posed by this ESPN.com article exploring what's gone screwy for Wagner's Commanders? Sure. But he ain't wrong! Last year really was last year. Unlike in 2024, things are mostly clicking for the mostly healthy Seahawks. And the Commanders are dealing with the kinds of injuries they largely avoided during Jayden Daniels' magical rookie season -- including to Daniels himself.”
The good news is that Daniels is back for this weekend, even if receiver Terry McLaurin will be sidelined for yet another game after getting back for just one last weekend.
For the “mostly healthy Seahawks”, safety Julian Love’s setback from his hamstring recovery landed him on injured reserve, so he won’t be in action in Week 9, weakening the team’s secondary just a bit. At the same time, they get cornerback Devon Witherspoon back.
The Wild Cards
The last time Daniels was on the field, he was trying to lead his team against the Dallas Cowboys without any of his three top receivers. This weekend, he’ll have one of them, with Deebo Samuel leading the charge for the group.
There is a wild card in this one, however, as Tennessee Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks, who was recently added to the Washington practice squad, makes his team debut.
If the Commanders can’t have consistency, they’ll take juice from wherever they can find it, and they’re hoping Burks might be able to bring just enough to help them get off the losing streak and onto a winning track.
