Will Commanders' Jayden Daniels play in Week 9?
Washington Commanders fans will be happy to see Jayden Daniels take the field Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will be back this week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys.
Commanders fans aren’t the only ones excited to have Daniels back on the field. “Yeah, Jayden will be back and yeah, we’re all pumped for it,” said Washington head coach Dan Quinn.
A Unique Talent
Ever since Jayden entered the league, everyone could tell he was special. It was due to his calm and poise and to his dual-threat ability. “He’s just got a unique way about him,” said Quinn. “He elevates the others as we’re going through things.”
Daniels had been sidelined since suffering the hamstring injury in the third quarter of a 44–22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He had also previously missed two games this season with a knee sprain. After participating fully in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, the franchise declared him cleared to play.
Daniels Back in Control
The return of Daniels is a major moment for the Commanders’ offense, which has struggled to find its rhythm this season. Known for his dual-threat ability, Daniels is capable of making big plays as both a passer and a runner.
As Quinn noted, “He’s just hard to defend with two plays that could take place — gets outside, running and passing — and so, really pumped to have him here.”
Daniels’ ability to extend plays with his legs and keep the chains moving with his arm keeps defenses guessing and makes him a dynamic player, which his teammates feed off when he’s at the helm.
All Eyes on Daniels
Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks now takes on added significance. Not only do the Commanders need a win to regain momentum in their push toward playoff contention, but getting their franchise quarterback back at full strength is exactly what fans and the team have been waiting for.
If Daniels can slide seamlessly back into form, his presence alone could tilt the scales back in the Commanders’ favor.
For the Seahawks, Daniels’ return forces them to prepare for a broader spectrum of plays. And for fans, it’s cause for excitement, and the team's vibe reinvigorated.
With his healthy return confirmed, all eyes will be on Daniels to see how quickly he can get back to his best self and whether he can help shift the momentum for the Commanders.
