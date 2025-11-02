How to watch Commanders vs. Seahawks: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders are struggling here in 2025. After all the offseason hype, the Commanders are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak and outside of the playoff picture at 3-5.
It seems like a miracle if the Commanders were to reach the postseason at this point, but there is plenty of ball left to be played, with a great chance to turn things around against a formidable opponent in the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football as quarterback Jayden Daniels makes his return from injury.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders try to get off their losing streak against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Details
• Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders
• Date: Sunday, November 2nd
• Kickoff Time: 8:20 PM EST
• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Seahawks on?
The Commanders-Seahawks game will air on NBC. Check your local listings for channel information.
How to stream Commanders vs Seahawks live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Seahawks Radio Network (Seattle Sports 710AM in Seattle)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Seahawks betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders +3
• Over/Under: 48.5
• Moneyline: Commanders +130, Seahawks -155
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Seahawks vs. Commanders preview
The Washington Commanders are looking to buck their negative trend of losing in what seems like a must-win game against a tough Seattle Seahawks squad in a primetime matchup if they hope to keep any hope of making the playoffs alive. Washington's offense should be able to test Seattle's defense a bit, but may find it harder to come by despite the return of Jayden Daniels, as Terry McLaurin reaggravated his hamstring injury.
The Commanders will look to establish the run early against the Seahawks to open up throwing lanes for Daniels, so it will be imperative for Jacory Croskey-Merritt to find his early-season success that has escaped over the past couple of weeks.
The real concern for the Commanders will be slowing down one of the more elite offenses in the NFL. Washington has struggled to stop anyone when on defense, and will now have the task of slowing down Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Cooper Kupp.
If the Commanders hope to have a fighting chance in this one, the secondary, followed by the rest of the defense, will have to dig deep and turn things around; otherwise, they could find themselves getting out of hand early, forcing the offense to try and come from behind to win the game.
