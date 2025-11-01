Commanders' big primetime game has major historic implications
The Washington Commanders are hosting the Seattle Seahawks for Sunday Night Football, needing a win in the biggest way, and looking to represent the winning call back to their Super Bowl-era alternate uniforms, which will make their debut in Week 9.
Typically, there’d be a lot of conversation surrounding the Seahawks’ required travel from one coast to the other, but considering they’ve won 10 of their 11 road trips, including several long trips east, under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Commanders are home underdogs in this one.
This weekend marks the first time Washington and Seattle have ever faced off in primetime on Sunday, and within the total battle, there are a number of individual accomplishments within reach on both sides of the contest.
The Opponent's Historic Streak
Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most dangerous weapon the Seahawks have, and he’s only proven to be even more potent since the departures of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this offseason. Even with a bye week in Week 8, Smith-Njigba leads the entire NFL in receiving yards (819) and has at least 75 yards in each of the seven games the Seahawks have played, including 100+ yards and at least one touchdown in each of the past three.
He’s on pace to challenge records set by Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce and Michael Irvin, demanding that Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. not only has his players ready for him, but dedicates multiple players to trying to contain him.
A Veteran's Homecoming
For Washington, linebacker Bobby Wagner is going to be a big part of the outcome Sunday night, both as the quarterback of the defense and as a player opposing teams like to isolate against running backs and tight ends when possible.
Facing the team he spent 11 seasons with for the first time as a Commanders leader, he’ll be looking to build on his 83 tackles that rank second in the NFL thus far.
As the current record holder for tackles in primetime (524), Wagner will look to build upon that mark as well.
The Quarterback's Return
Quarterback Jayden Daniels is making his return after missing one week with a hamstring injury, and he’ll look to get the offense back on track after it scored just one touchdown without him in Week 8.
Daniels won’t hit either of these milestones in Week 9, but he can move closer to becoming the third quarterback ever with at least 1,500 rushing yards in his first two NFL seasons, joining Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Justin Fields (New York Jets). He can also move closer to becoming the fifth quarterback ever with at least 25 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in multiple career seasons, joining Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Jackson, Hall of Famer Steve Young, and others.
Chasing the All-Time Greats
Of course, in order to get the upset win, Daniels is going to need some help, and tight end Zach Ertz could certainly be that guy as he moves closer to passing Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on the tight end receptions list. A 10 catch game would put Ertz above Jason Witten for most such games all-time, while 12 would get him past Sharpe. Either outcome would likely mean a win for Washington, and the most coveted milestone of all this weekend, the team’s fourth win of the year.
